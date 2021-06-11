Nobody thought much about it at the time. It was something new for the family, but just a frivolous thing, they all said. Although they would not admit it, everybody liked the attention, especially Aunt Ruby, who always cut up and often danced a jig.
Aunt Ebb had bought a Kodak 8mm movie camera, and started documenting many family get-togethers, even Sundays at church. Of course, home movies had been around for a long time, but it was a matter of expense and, again, the perceived frivolity of it.
Besides the expense of the camera and film, you needed a projector to show the film after it was developed. So for people who didn’t have much money, it was considered an unnecessary luxury that most could not afford.
Regular photos would do just fine.
But Aunt Ebb was always the groundbreaker, and since she was not married and never wanted a man to take care of, she could save a little extra money for things. Besides, a home movie outfit was cheaper than her motorcycle and collection of guns.
So she would show up, camera in hand, and we knew right away who was shy, who was okay with it and those who actually loved being filmed. Most people just stood around uncomfortably, telling Aunt Ebb, but not always meaning it, to point that camera somewhere else.
Not Aunt Ruby, though. She was the one who pranced and strutted and danced and joked and sang when the camera was on her, a natural performer. Good thing the cameras didn’t include sound in those days because Aunt Ruby could crack some, well, let’s say colorful, jokes, too.
She was fit for a camera, too. A tall, good-looking woman with red hair and a broad smile, she was always the life of any party. Aunt Ruby was loved by everyone. I mean, who could help but not love her? She was funny, happy and always seemed to be in a good mood.
With her usual garb of peddle pushers, sleeveless shirt and little hat with a large bill, she was, as many called her, a “catbird’s kitten.” And she was born to be in front of a camera and had no shyness about it at all.
My mother was also not shy in front of a camera and was always good in church plays, another person who could have easily been a performer with no intimidation about being in front of a crowd.
Those now priceless home movies that Aunt Ebb took are grainy and crude by today’s high definition and instantaneous home movies on cell phones standards. But it doesn’t matter. They are a valuable piece of family history.
Those old home movies that were almost lost over time, with the film being shuffled around from person to person until my brother finally transferred it to CDs, do show a little family history of those who love to entertain.
I’m sure most families, like mine, had such variety of people and talents, with many of those talents never being developed because of a lack of opportunity.
No doubt that, under other circumstances, Aunt Ruby could have been on Broadway.
Other family members could have accomplished many things if the opportunities had been available. But being isolated in the mountains back then precluded those chances of pursuing talents and dreams for most. Or at least the pursuit seemed too overwhelming to even try.
It was a matter of just surviving, falling in to the fate that was at hand, not hundreds or thousands of miles away.
We should all appreciate the opportunities we now have and take advantage of them. But we should never forget the foundation of love and support our ancestors built for us by staying put.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
