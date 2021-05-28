Children often embarrass us with their honesty.
I know mine certainly did on occasion, not only for volunteering a critical observation about someone else, but also repeating what they hear at home.
Yep. You had better be careful about what you say around them. They repeat criticisms as quickly as they will repeat crude language. And if they do, it’s your own darn fault.
We all have met people who tended to speak their minds. If you want the truth, ask them. If not, don’t ask.
My Aunt Ebb was one of those people, but she also would tell it like it is even when not asked.
My sister once had a boyfriend who carried around with him a reputation for being handsome and smelling good, from splashes of cologne I suppose.
When she introduced him to my Aunt Ebb at a family gathering, she looked him over carefully.
“They say you look good,” she said. “I don’t see it.”
Then she edged a little closer and smelled him.
“They say you smell good,” she said. “I don’t smell it.”
She was halfway joking, I guess, and everybody laughed. But what that guy didn’t know was that she may very well have said the same thing and be dead serious.
Aunt Ebb always told the truth, and didn’t hesitate to do so, even when those who would hear it may cringe.
She had that very childlike honesty, but without any kind of social filter.
Whatever was on her mind came out, and it didn’t really matter what it was or who was around. And when the words did cross her lips, there was no doubt it was the truth. Or at least her honest opinion about something.
I don’t think she could have told a lie under any circumstances, or even say something nice about someone without really meaning it.
As a child growing up around her, there was certainly a measure of security with her honesty. Never any doubt about where I stood with her, and I knew if even an article of clothing was not quite right or I did anything at all wrong she would tell me straightaway.
Her honesty also conditioned me to have a thick skin.
Of course, she treated adults the same way.
The only criticism I ever heard about her in that regard, usually from my mother and her other sisters, was that there were times she really didn’t have to say anything. If you don’t have something positive to say, don’t say anything, they told her.
But Aunt Ebb didn’t seem to understand that. People should want to know the truth, right?
She preferred that everyone be totally honest with her, so it was like a Golden Rule issue.
But, yes, there was no question she would volunteer honesty when she probably should not have.
Like the time we were sitting in a hospital waiting room and two nurses walked by who were quite large.
Aunt Ebb said, and loud enough for them to hear, “Being nurses, you’d think they would know better than to be so big.”
Yep. That’s the way she was.
I have over the years come to fully appreciate such honesty.
And I tell people close to me, including a recent conversation with my youngest son, to always tell me the truth, even if it does hurt my feelings or upset me.
I would much rather know the truth than live in a pretend world, which will invariably crash down on you at some point anyway.
Not telling me the truth in the long run is far more hurtful.
Aunt Ebb never changed, thank God.
Even when she was dying, she did not hesitate to tell the truth.
When a neighbor stopped by to pay his respects, she displayed that honesty.
She told him that after she died, she wanted to once again see her friends and family members in heaven.
But she assured him that if he didn’t change his ways, that would not happen.
“You won’t make it, son,” she said sincerely and matter-of-factly.
He has since died, and I really don’t know if he changed his ways.
If he did, and saw Aunt Ebb in heaven, I am sure he would spend part of an eternity thanking her for her honesty.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
