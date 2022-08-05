As anyone who reads this column knows, I write a lot about my Aunt Ebb, the youngest of my grandmother’s 11 children, and the one who lived her life on her own terms.
Those terms were ahead of their time in many ways, but she was also such a great mentor to kids and certainly a replacement daddy for me.
This is a slice of life with her I have written about before, but it does sum up much of who she was.
I heard the gravel in the driveway crunch under the weight of a vehicle and I looked out the window to see Aunt Ebb’s red and white Volkswagen “bus” stopping.
She loved that bus, and it really was designed like one, with plenty of windows and seats.
Of course, she never married but had plenty of nieces and nephews to haul around, so the bus came in handy.
Aunt Ebb was too independent and adventurous to tie herself down, always a “tomboy” and as tough as any man around.
But she loved kids, as long as they minded her, and enjoyed doing things with them.
During the summers we went camping often, usually on Indian Creek in Monroe County. Those were great times, creating some of my fondest memories from growing up.
Since I had no father of my own around, she was a substitute, and a great one.
But on this day we were not going camping. It was in the evening after dinner and I was experiencing a level of excitement almost as intense as the anticipation of a camping trip.
Aunt Ebb was taking a bunch of us to the drive-in movie.
We were heading to the Twilight Drive-in, which was located on Oakvale Road in Princeton where Grand Furniture now sits, I think.
And, of course, it was a double feature and both were westerns, Aunt Ebb’s favorite genre.
She read all of Zane Gray’s and Louis L’Amour’s books and I once wrote a column about her having so much in common with Calamity Jane, who was also born on May 1 in Princeton in Mercer County (but in Missouri). That is a very strange coincidence.
Aunt Ebb loved guns, cowboy boots and clothing and always imagined being a cowgirl. She would have been a good one and felt as comfortable with a gun in her hand as most people do holding a fork.
And, as usual, she was as excited about going to the movies as we were. I can’t remember everyone who went, but I know Cousin Gee was with us and probably Robert Brown.
We always had plenty of popcorn and drinks. Aunt Ebb made sure of that. She wanted us to enjoy the experience, and we did.
I can only recall one of the movies that was playing, which was “The Last Sunset.”
Kirk Douglas and Rock Hudson starred and the movie culminated in an inevitable showdown between the two, who were also, of course, vying for the affections of a woman, Dorothy Malone I believe it was.
I don’t remember very much about the plot, but Douglas was, rather uncharacteristically, the bad guy, and it boiled down to a gunfight between him and Hudson.
Douglas liked to position himself to have the sun in the eyes of whomever he was drawing on, but in this gunfight, he basically lost intentionally. He was faster and he knew it, but did not even load his .45, if I recall.
So the bad guy ended up being the good guy at heart, as well as a metaphor, I suppose, on the sun setting on the gunfighting era of the Old West.
Aunt Ebb was very moved and was, of course, drawn more to the Douglas character. She related to westerns, and the tough guys, very naturally.
I often think about how she would react today to be able to have so many channels on a large-screen TV with one of them showing nothing but westerns all day and all night.
She would love it, but I can never imagine her sitting for too long, though.
Aunt Ebb was a woman of action. She didn’t just sit around and gab about doing this or that. She did it.
And all of us kids benefited far more than we can imagine, and certainly far more than she ever knew.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
