I was covering a meeting of Oakvale Town Council on Monday related to a landslide issue that has left a couple of dozen residents worried about a one-lane, one way in, one way out, road that is in a precarious position to be blocked again.
Mayor Debbie Rachel was giving details of the problem and the so far frustrating effort being made to get the attention of the right people and to have the problem remedied once and for all, putting residents’ minds at ease.
At one point, she mentioned a very familiar name to me, the former long-time mayor of Oakvale, “Miss Booth,” as she referred to her.
I smiled and mentioned to her later that the former mayor, who died several years ago, was O’Bee Booth, and my aunt. My family name is Booth without the “e” but my father added it on for some reason.
We always called her Aunt Bee, which, of course, after watching all of those episodes of the Andy Griffith Show over the years made us all want an Aunt Bee.
Although my Aunt Bee could easily perform household chores and, well, about any chore for that matter, she did not exactly fit squarely into the category of the kindly, sweet, domestic aunt that Opie and Andy had.
She was always very nice to me, but she was also a buzzsaw, a go-getter, a no-nonsense, rather assertive person who seemed not to understand or even recognize that the word “no” is part of the English language.
When she made up her mind something needed to be done, it was done, one way or another. And it was always best to try not to in any way interfere with her.
Debbie mentioned that if Aunt Bee were mayor now, representatives of the state Department of Highways as well as the railroad would have to hide from her unless they took care of the problem, like right now. Otherwise, she would be in their office, wherever it may be, and maybe even on the doorstep of their homes.
Aunt Bee was mayor of Oakvale for many years, term after term, I don’t remember how long. Rumor was, everybody was afraid to run against her, or maybe just felt it was a futile endeavor. But everyone agreed that if something needed to be done, Aunt Bee was the one to put in charge.
She also did not hesitate to stir up things if she saw that something was wrong, not up to snuff or simply made no sense. That attitude actually put her in a spotlight that made national news at one point.
Yep, a story in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph was picked up by the Associated Press and scattered around the country.
Here is what happened.
The state gave the town some sort of grant, and I don’t remember what it was about, but Aunt Bee completed the project, then applied for another grant for another initiative.
She was approved for the other grant, but then the state informed her the money could not be sent.
Apparently, before the state could provide the funding for the second grant, the money in the first grant must be spent.
Aunt Bee thought it had been spent, but upon further scrutiny found the account still had a balance.
But the balance was only 9 cents.
Yep, less than a dime, and on its face insignificant. Well, except to bureaucrats, the bean counters who don’t miss a bean, or a ridiculous regulation.
Seeing how absurd the situation was, she decided to call the Telegraph about it for a story.
But the ending to the story was the fun part.
If you need to spend 9 cents, what in the world could you spend it on that would be useful to the town?
Aunt Bee came up with the idea and promptly went to Lowe’s.
While there, she learned she could buy individual nails.
Yes, she bought, I think, one 9-penny nail. For 9 cents.
And that cleared the way for the other grant to be received.
Aunt Bee’s husband, Uncle Bill, worked at Concord College for many years in the maintenance department.
He was a good man, but a rather quiet, low-key man. He did not say much.
And the times I visited them, it was clear why.
Aunt Bee was the boss. And he knew it.
So did I, and everyone else.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
