I’m writing again to complain about the ATVs in the Windmill Gap area. Especially the road right in front of our home where they exceed the speed limit excessively. I have contacted the state police in regards to this matter and have been told they’ll send someone over to patrol the area. To this day, we haven’t seen any law enforcement doing so.
My opinion, why doesn’t ATVs have to carry some type of vehicle insurance even though they are supposedly off road vehicles. They travel the hard top just as a regular motor vehicle and we have to carry either liability or full coverage insurance to ride our vehicles and we have turning signals and brake lights in which a lot of the ATVs do not have such safety features. Does not make a lot of sense. If you were to have such ruckus in your backyard, you’d understand!
Seanna Gilbert,
Rock
