One of the most common questions this newspaper gets on a regular basis is whether or not out-of-state ATV tourists are contributing to Mercer County’s growing number of COVID-19 cases.
The answer to that question is no, according to Governor Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch.
“It’s Myrtle Beach … Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach is an issue,” Justice proclaimed last week. “That’s where a lot of the problem has come from,” he said, adding that southern states have had outbreaks and it’s “migrating.”
Crouch said he recently visited Mingo and Logan counties — the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system extends through both counties — and “had my eyes opened” after seeing the results of contact tracing.
According to Crouch, no COVID-19 cases to date have been linked to ATV tourists.
“It is of our own doing,” Crouch said of the local virus surges. “These cases are coming from West Virginians who travel to Myrtle Beach.”
Although many ATV tourists are coming to the southern West Virginia counties that are reporting surges in COVID-19 cases, Crouch said the ATV riders are not the problem.
“They have not found one case there that has happened (from out-of-state visitors),” Crouch said. “Tourism is not the problem. They love West Virginia and come here to ride four-wheelers. They aren’t bringing it in. These are West Virginians who are bringing it back.”
It is good to hear that no local virus cases have been linked to date to the ATV trail system. Of course, officials should continue to monitor the trails to ensure that there is no flare up of virus cases.
In the meantime,Justice is recommending for anyone returning from Myrtle Beach or other vacation destinations that are considered hot spots to self-quarantine upon their return home and to get tested for the virus.
That’s sound advise, particularly considering the number of local COVID-19 cases that have been attributed to travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and other COVID-19 hot spot locations. In fact, travel to known virus hot spot locations should be strongly discouraged during the pandemic.
