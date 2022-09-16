While most people use the Falls Mills Lake for fishing and recreational purposes, it could also soon become a site for ATV lodging.
The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors have obtained a six-month option to purchase the lake, which is located in the Falls Mills community, not far from Bluefield, Va. If the county acts on that option, the goal would be to make various improvements to the lake, including the development of rustic cabins, paddle boats, picnic areas and more, according to Northern District supervisor Maggie Asbury.
She says the proposed improvements in Falls Mills would be comparable to the Cavitt’s Creek Park in North Tazewell.
Cabins were added to Cavitt’s Creek in 2017, along with other infrastructure upgrades.
Asbury said the envisioned additions to the Falls Mills Lake are in the preliminary stages, and are contingent upon the county exercising the six-month option and purchasing the lake, which is privately owned. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources also has two years remaining on a lease to maintain the property. It was last stocked with trout about six months ago.
A legal advertisement appeared recently in the Daily Telegraph seeking proposals from private entities willing to lease and develop rustic cabins along the lake for lodging for those individuals permitted to use the Spearhead Trails in the nearby Boissevain community.
The county purchased an option to buy the Falls Mills Lake from the current owner in June, according to Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young.
The option gives the county the right to buy the lake for the pre-agreed price of $800,000 paid over 10 years. The option, however, does not require the county to buy the property, according to Young.
“We advertised to see if any developers are interested in a public-private partnership to develop the property for recreational activity,” Young said. “With an eye towards increasing tourism in the Pocahontas area, the board is exploring opportunities to entice additional private recreational development, especially lodging.”
The cabins, if developed, would be short-term rentals, and could be utilized by ATV tourists, according to Young. He says the board’s concept is modeled after the county’s agreement with Trailhead Lodging’s development of the Boissevain Miner’s Park as an ATV resort. In that case, the land belongs to the county with a long-term lease to the developer who constructs and operates rental cabins on the property and maintains the remainder of the park for the public.
The proposal already has people talking on Facebook. Of course, nothing can happen unless a private partner comes forward and the county acts on its option to purchase the lake.
In the meantime, the board of supervisors should take appropriate steps to receive public input from the community on this proposal.
