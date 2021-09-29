Given the growing number of ATV tourists who travel to our region each week, it's not surprising to hear that more ATV lodging facilities are being opened to help meet this urgent tourism need. However, one unexpected concern is the recent revelation that some of these facilities in Mercer County are not currently paying the county hotel/motel tax, which helps fund local tourism development.
More entrepreneurs in Mercer County have been offering rooms, cabins, camping sites and other places to stay as the number of ATV tourists coming to ride the Hatfield-McCoy Trail continues to grow each year. However, some of the new businesses are not complying with state and local regulations, according to Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jamie Null.
Null says there are a number of possible reasons why some of these lodging providers are not complying with local regulations.
“It can simply be that they just don’t know or understand what comes with owning a business that caters to tourism or the community,” Null said. “This could be because they are new to the state and the industry. For example, there is a local hotel/motel tax and we need to educate about how that tax, which is passed on to the customer and a tax that multiple counties and states use, helps to support and grow tourism.”
Null says the CVB wants to make sure all local hotels, resorts and vacation rentals are on the same page, adding that the CVB intends to work with the various organizations and the Mercer County Commission to ensure proper travel growth in a responsible way.
One possible approach to making sure new ATV lodgings pay the hotel/motel tax would be to have a permitting process, according to Mercer County Commission President Gene Buckner.
“And the reason is that we have seen people coming into our county and buying property and renting out houses and camping spots, and we have no record about it,” Buckner said. “And we’re losing a lot of hotel/motel tax because of that.”
There is currently no registration form that a business fills out in the county other than the flood permit, according to commissioner Greg Puckett. The county also currently does not have a zoning ordinance, which Puckett views as an impediment toward business protection.
“What happens is a lot of businesses find out there is no zoning in the community and they look elsewhere because they want to protect their businesses,” Puckett said. “And they also want to know what resources are readily available. That’s something businesses want to look for when they want to relocate into an area.”
A permitting ordinance, if the county considers using one, would not be a zoning ordinance, according to Buckner.
The commission also intends to reach out to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner to see if his office can make available a regular list of all new businesses operating in Mercer County that are affiliated with ATVs.
One issue the commissioners say they may explore in the future is a possible ordinance requiring permits, but only after seeking input from Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran on the legality of such an ordinance, along with soliciting public input on such a plan. Whether current ATV businesses would need permits as well as new ones is another issue the commission would have to discuss.
While additional facilities for ATV tourists are urgently needed, any such establishment that operates in the county is still expected to follow local and state business regulations. So it is only prudent for the commission, the CVB and all other relevant entities to work together toward ensuring that everyone is aware of and following local regulations, including compliance with the county's existing hotel/motel tax, while also working together to ensure that top-notch lodging facilities and service are available for the out-of-town visitors.
