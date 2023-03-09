When I can’t see a car or truck’s front wheels in my rearview mirror, it’s too close as far as I’m concerned. Unfortunately, that’s a view I’m seeing too often anymore.
I usually go as fast as the speed limit or a few miles over the speed limit, and I’m ready to break the speed limit totally if circumstances call for it, but I try to stay as close to the limit as possible to stay safe and save on gas. and I certainly try not to go too slow.
There are too many instances when I’m totally breaking the speed limit and that’s still not fast enough for whoever is driving behind me. It’s as if they’re trying to make me go faster, and sometimes I have to go faster if I want to avoid a crash.
The situation gets even more tense when traffic up ahead has to slow down. Then I have to rely on that tailgater’s reflexes if I have to stop suddenly.
Sometimes I think there’s a new commandment out there, something along the lines of “Thou Shall Not Slow Down for Any Reason.”
I’ve been to enough crash scenes to know what happens when motorists refuse to adapt their driving to the current conditions.
Whenever we have our first snow of the season, we can count a plenty of wrecks.
Listening to our police scanner is like listening to a radio commentator talk about a demolition derby when snow sticks to our roads.
People insist on driving the same way they drive when the weather’s sunny, so then end up in fender benders or sliding into a ditch.
Sometimes the crashes are not minor ones.
Similar situations crop up when heavy rain pours over the region. Then we have to worry about hydroplaning on wet pavement, but drivers still won’t slow down. Not long ago, I was driving north on I-77 to visit my mom. It was raining that day, and every passing car, pickup truck and tractor-trailer was creating a comet trail of mist.
Sometimes this mist churned up by thousands of tires was making conditions downright foggy, and the rain itself was making the situation even worse. I left I-77 at Flat Top and go on Route 19.
Yes, the route was longer and I couldn’t go as fast, but I could see where I was going.
The situation seems to have gotten worse during the pandemic.
About two years ago, I was doing down Flat Top Mountain on I-77.
That stretch of the interstate is among its most dangerous, especially when you’re driving south. First you go down the mountain, then you reach a couple of curves to negotiate. We were near the curves when a big F-150 pickup truck came up behind us. I would have happily made way for him, but a tractor-trailer was right beside us.
For a few bad seconds, I thought we were going to be run off the road, and I was going about 80 mph.
I managed to pull ahead of the tractor-trailer and into the righthand lane. The pickup roared ahead of us and soon disappeared.
Mom was with me, so I kept profanity for that speedster bottled up inside me.
I know a lot of us are in a hurry anymore and want to get to our destinations, but we need to put safety before our impatience. I’ve seen too many crashes, and I mean fatal crashes, in which speed was a factor.
The driver was going too fast to the road conditions and lost control.
That happened to me years ago around Wytheville. There was wet snow on the highway and I spun out just as I was deciding to get off at the next exit. I went into a ditch and counted myself lucky.
Sometimes I’m told that I drive slowly, and I guess I do when compared to impatient motorists who think they’re NASCAR racers.
I get impatient, too, but I’ve seen the consequences of impatience and high speed. There are times when we all need to exercise some patience and be willing to stay off another vehicle’s bumper.
