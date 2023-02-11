Where is Ronnie Milsap when you need him? Or maybe Mike Reid, since he wrote the song. The song, incidentally, is “Lost in the ‘Fifties” and after watching and listening to much of the 2023 State of the Union speech Monday night, I realize that I am included in that group. That designation includes not only birthdate but expectation of civic leaders, most especially at times of great national importance while on public display.
Remembering, as a small child, the decorum of the Eisenhower administration and how hard words, when they were used, were usually reserved for the give-and-take of press conferences, seems a century away. Ike, as he was commonly called, had been a slightly better than average student during his tenure at West Point but later displayed his true talents when in two successive competitive military schools, he graduated first in his class.
That carried over into his presidency when he set a standard of civility, prompted by the awesome responsibility he had carried during almost all of his adult life in the United States Army.
Later, another “reasonably” impressive student, John F. Kennedy, soared above his early efforts at Harvard and in the U.S. House and Senate to become a true statesman when he had to be and one of the most effective speakers in recent times. Private life aside, he was par excellence when in front of an audience including the camera(s). Known as an intellectual elite and a voracious reader, he was, like Eisenhower, a cut above the average.
Having had those two examples to begin with forever stamped them as the standard I thought major politicians should uphold when in public. I have never been able to shake the thought that is expected behavior.
The same goes for elected officials at the federal level, whether in the House of Representatives or the U.S. Senate. I only know about Joseph McCarthy from newsreels and library study but as the saying goes, he was a “piece of work” that had little to do with the Republican Party. It was all about him, something I thought we would never see again, but I was proven decidedly wrong in 2016.
Lyndon Johnson was not a great public speaker, as he was almost always stiff and over-formal. Those who knew him said he was exactly the opposite off stage. George W. Bush had quite a bit of the cowboy in him but when the occasion called for it, he was outstanding on the rostrum and the elder George H.W. Bush was quite the gentleman when the red monitor light came on. Most since have been, as well.
Congressional leaders, from Sam Rayburn on down, kept silent until something needed to be said and almost always said it the proper way when others were listening. Whether Robert Taft or Dean Rusk or Everett Dirksen or Mike Mansfield, the leaders of previous legislative sessions conducted themselves professionally on occasions of state. Privately, they were who they were but they did set the example on “big” days.
Back to the present — it appeared that the president was in some type of debate for parts of his State of the Union speech. He strayed from sounding “Presidential” (whatever that means) and often interacted with some members of the audience in a manner reminiscent of a high school debate.
There was a brief exchange before the State of the Union between a Senator and a House member. Afterward, observers said the conversation was brutal and the younger man later reportedly sent out a cutting tweet to the Senator. However, their remarks were not heard by the masses and lasted only a few seconds. Not much harm done.
The country is in better condition than some would admit, though the debt ceiling remains the 800-pound gorilla in the room. Employment is in fine shape, simply based upon the numbers, although over the past decade, wages for many average Americans have not nearly kept up with costs. Almost anyone who wants to work can do so, but what is not often held up for public consumption is that a host of jobs do not pay enough to cover everyday expenses.
Positives aside, a substantial number of Democrats have already made it known they want another candidate besides the current president in 2024 and some heavy Republican contributors are working night and day to find someone besides President No. 45 to represent the GOP in the next election. It would be a great thing if whomever secures the nomination and wins the election would do a better job of presenting a public face, not only for the other legislators but for the young people who need to see a more professional style from those in command.
At least one member of Congress was seen on camera standing and yelling “Liar!” during the speech. I was shocked and my “teacher training” took over for a moment as I fully expected the Sergeant at Arms to suddenly appear and escort that individual from the chamber. We would have done that at a high school assembly but I now realize the standards must be lower in Congress.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
