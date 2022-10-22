It was a cozy October evening in Bramwell. But in this town with a figurative and literal rich history, are there any other kind?
My plans were simple — swing through the town on my way home and snap a photo for an upcoming Lifestyles page. Bramwell, after all, is a neighbor to the small community where I live.
Instead of photographing on the go, however, I found myself spending much of the night at an informal reception among a group of authors and writers.
Author Carolyn Hartley was in town to speak with locals about the history of the region and learn more about coal mining. Hartley is currently working on the third book in a trilogy, which features Bramwell as a setting. The first two books are “Redemption” and “Reconciliation,” while the third will be titled “Rebellion: The Song of Sisters.”
•••
For those who are not familiar with Bramwell’s history, the town is known for having more millionaires per capita than any other community during the height of the coal boom.
Local lore has it that during the late 1800s and early 1900s, the Bank of Bramwell was “the richest in the nation.”
The mansions built by the coal barons still grace the quaint streets and, prior to the pandemic, would be open to visitors during spring and Christmas home tours.
The town has maintained its quaint atmosphere and charm through the decades. It is a place that once you arrive there — for lunch, a visit or a quick photo shoot — it’s very hard to leave.
•••
Hartley was gracious, receptive and eager to learn more about the culture of the region during the recent event.
When I arrived, local author Don Hylton — a former Bramwell resident and coal miner — was explaining details about underground mining.
Soon Don and I were providing information about the early days of mining, which evolved into a discussion of other aspects of life during those years.
I mentioned the railroad and how the troop trains would travel through the region. And, of course, I always love to give a somewhat scandalous tidbit.
I turned to Don and asked if he told Hartley about Cinder Bottom. His eyes widening, Don replied, “no.”
Hartley’s interest was immediate.
“What is Cinder Bottom?” she asked.
I explained how, during coal’s heyday, this community in McDowell County was infamous for its brothels.
Then, I shared a story that came from my grandfather.
Grandpa worked in the mines during World War II, which was considered an essential job. However, his three brothers enlisted and served overseas.
Two came home. One did not.
The brothers who made it back safely told Grandpa that when they were stationed in Europe as soon as the other soldiers found out they were from West Virginia the first question asked was, “Have you ever been to Cinder Bottom.”
Finishing the story, I smiled when I saw Hartley furiously jotting notes.
•••
Not long after the working girl’s town tale, Mayor Lou Stoker arrived.
Lou is a true reflection of her community — charming, kind and delightful to all.
I must note that she is also a long-time family friend, having known my grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles and more.
Receiving a hug from Lou, I suddenly felt an overwhelming need to confess.
“I told her about Cinder Bottom,” I admitted.
Lou’s eyes also grew wide, but she still smiled and gave me another hug.
•••
Leaving the reception, Lou and I chatted for a bit while standing across from the Cooper House with its distinctive copper roof. Jack-o’-lanterns and other Halloween decor lined the sidewalk leading up to the magnificent mansion.
Looking around, I noticed lights twinkling in other stately homes and middle-class residences on adjoining and nearby streets.
Soon, we said our good-byes and I walked back to my vehicle.
I was heading home but, for a moment, it felt like I was already there.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
