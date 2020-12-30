In a normal year, I wouldn’t even consider making New Year’s resolutions.
Of course, many of us are eager to say goodbye and good riddance to the year 2020. That doesn’t mean 2021 is guaranteed to be a lot better, but at least we can put 2020 behind us.
While expectations are exceptionally high for 2021, the truth of the matter is that the return to normalcy that we all long for is still a bit off. The virus is still going to be a problem in January, February and probably March for that matter as well. Maybe even longer.
Still, a new year brings renewed hope. And an opportunity for resolutions.
So let’s give this a shot. In the year 2021, I hereby resolve to:
• Read and write fewer articles about COVID-19. OK, that’s probably wishful thinking, but maybe by spring or summer of 2021? Surely there will be fewer coronavirus stories to read and write about by then. Right?
• To once again walk into a grocery store, department store, mall or restaurant without a mask on. OK, once again, this is probably wishful thinking, but at some point these mask mandates will be lifted — right?
• To avoid getting into debates with other people about the merits of vaccines. I get a flu shot every year. But millions of people don’t. One day (or year) I will take the COVID-19 vaccine as well, but I won’t be the first person in line.
• To once again watch a movie in an actual movie theater. The last movie I saw inside of a theater was in late 2019, and it wasn’t very good. But hey, wouldn’t it be great to see the new James Bond movie, or even the “Top Gun” sequel in an actual theater? I’m even willing to take a chance on “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” for nostalgia sake if nothing else.
• To shake someone’s hand again. OK, I know that is a risky thing to do, but at some point we are going to have to shake hands again, I guess. I’ve tried the elbow and fist bumping thing, and it’s kind of awkward. Maybe with time it will feel more natural, but for now, I’d prefer to see a return to simple handshakes. Maybe in 2022?
• To lay off of the hand sanitzer already. When I’m not at home, having to use hand sanitizer over and over again has become a tiresome ritual. One day it would be nice to go out and not have to worry about using large doses of hand sanitizer.
• To try not to take Facebook postings seriously anymore. Let’s face it. People go to Facebook anymore just to fight with each other. But here is the problem with that. You are never going to win a fight on Facebook. So why even bother trying? A few weeks ago, someone posted a response to one of my earlier columns suggesting that I was a sinner who needed to repent. Yikes! That’s kind of a strong response to what I thought was an innocent column about all of the trials and tribulations we have faced in the year 2020.
• To attend an actual, live sporting event. I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of seeing empty stadiums, and cardboard fans, on television. Bring back the real fans. If it can be done in other countries, it can be done in America as well. If nothing else, let’s pack Bowen Field and Hunnicutt Stadium next summer for the new Appalachian League games — assuming, of course, that pandemic restrictions are lifted by then and the virus is a distant memory.
So there are my resolutions for the year 2021. Most are probably in jest only but a few would certainly be nice to actually fulfill. Imagine walking into the grocery store again without a mask on? Wouldn’t that be nice?
Farewell 2020. You will go down in the history books as one of the worst years ever.
In 48 hours, 2021 will arrive. We know January, February and March will still be difficult, but maybe — just maybe — things will start looking up by spring. We can only hope so.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
