A few weeks ago, an interesting question was posed to me.
“Why does everything have to be about politics?” I was asked.
My response was because the nation is deeply divided along partisan political lines?
But is this still a correct assertion to make?
Are we still divided on the right and the left and between the blue and red states? Or have we moved on, blissfully ignorant of the chaos around us and what role politics may or may not play in it?
For those of us who are active on social media (which is a lot of folks nowadays), here is another interesting question to ask?
Has there been a seismic political shift locally while we were sleeping?
Did once faithfully blue, and now deeply red West Virginia, suddenly turn blue again overnight?
I certainly doubt so, and the most recent polls out there do not seem to suggest as such. But I simply pose this question because of Facebook.
You see lately it would appear that only those who share one political viewpoint are posting on the newspaper’s Facebook page, while those of the other political point of view aren’t saying much of anything nowadays.
Could it be, as one individual recently suggested to me, that the so-called silent majority has once again become silent. I guess that could be a possibility.
We also often hear about people being in “Facebook jail” for posting political viewpoints or political opinions that may not necessarily meet Team Meta’s quality seal of approval.
But I don’t think Facebook is suddenly shutting down one political viewpoint in favor of the other.
Perhaps people have simply grown tired of fighting with each other about differing political viewpoints on Facebook. After all, it doesn’t matter what you say — or how eloquently you phrase it — some individuals are simply not going to be swayed from their deeply entrenched political viewpoints.
Debate with them if you will, but the odds of changing their political opinions are slim.
So to answer the original question, no — not everything should be about politics.
Not on social media. And not in the real world either.
We should all certainly try harder to enjoy life without allowing politics to factor into our daily activities.
We should still enjoy and embrace our many freedoms.
This includes our freedom of speech. Just don’t get carried away on Facebook. OK.
Still it is sometimes difficult to ignore political decisions by lawmakers and elected leaders that negatively impact their constituents back home.
Inevitably at some point during the course of a normal day, politics are bound to enter into the discussion.
These are not normal times, after all.
Remember that the nation is still just coming out of the global pandemic.
The public health emergency that we all lived through was difficult and divisive. For those who battled COVID, it was all the more challenging.
Folks will likely debate this for years to come, but politics did become integrated into the public health emergency. And that made the already difficult situation all the more challenging to navigate.
COVID is still with us but the national public health emergency is over. Some are still wearing masks, and that’s OK. As it is their choice to do so.
In fact, it is when we come across a masked individual in public that we are reminded of the fact that the pandemic only (officially) ended a few months ago.
We are still clawing ourselves out of this difficult and dark period in American history.
Remember, for nearly two years, we were told by our elected leaders to stay physically apart from each other. We were literally divided by a virus and governors who told us to shelter in place and avoid direct contact with our friends, neighbors and family members.
A local Republican governor issuing a stay-at-home order?
Yes those were confusing and contentious times.
Now we must come back together again as a united community and nation.
Doing so is not easy when dealing with politics that will still sometimes divide us.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
