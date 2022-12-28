Now that Christmas is over, folks are getting ready for their New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day activities.
This may include a party, a small family gathering at home, attendance at the Downtown Countdown in Princeton or the Lemon Drop in Bluefield, or — in the case of many — simply going to bed before the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Yes the countdown to the end of 2022, and the beginning of 2023, is now well underway.
Assuming the weather cooperates, attendance at the Downtown Countdown and the Lemon Drop should be good Saturday night. Most folks aren’t worried about the pandemic, or endemic if you prefer, nowadays.
Speaking of the weather, it will be warm Saturday! Sorry about the exclamation mark, but after the subzero temperatures we all endured over Christmas, 50 degree readings on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day sounds almost heavenly. In fact, the mercury could climb close to 50 today. So all of the snow should start melting soon, if it hasn’t already melted away.
The only negative I can see in the forecast at the moment is the possibility of rain Saturday. That could impact outdoor events. Of course, it is only Wednesday, so the forecast and rain chances could change between now and Saturday.
This is also the week when many of us will reflect upon the year that was.
Everyone will have their own opinion, of course, but for most logical folks 2022 was a rather ugly affair thanks to inflation and rapidly rising gas and grocery prices.
Most folks don’t like paying more for everything. Unfortunately, such was the case and the big story of 2022.
As we prepare to say farewell to 2022, and to enter the great unknown of 2023, inflation isn’t showing any signs of easing. At least not if my weekly grocery bill is any indication.
Sadly, all economic indicators point to more challenges ahead in 2023.
Maybe 2023 also will be the year where the pandemic ends (for real this time) and COVID becomes a seasonal endemic.
I had my first, and with hope last, bout with COVID in early 2022, after having dodged the virus for nearly two years.
It was a lot like the flu for me, which is the case for most people, although the one big difference was I had trouble talking. This was mainly due to a nagging and disruptive cough.
The last time I had the seasonal flu, I was much younger, and I remember it literally knocking me out.
Thankfully, I was able to watch TV, cook and do all of the normal things I would do on a day off from work while dealing with COVID, although I did spend the first day or so mostly in bed trying to sleep it off.
Speaking of COVID, most of the disruptive pandemic rules and mandates from our state and federal lawmakers were lifted in 2022, but supply chain disruptions and other post-pandemic problems slowly took root — with inflation being chief among those 2022 woes. Russia’s war with Ukraine was another agitating factor in terms of fuel prices.
For a period of time earlier this year, grocery store shelves also were starting to look empty. Thankfully that problem has now seemingly passed.
The term “food shortages” isn’t something we hear much about anymore.
While the red wave expected across the nation in 2022 wasn’t quite as robust as polls and public opinions hypothesized, the Mountain State definitely got redder in 2022. In fact, Republicans now control 119 of the 134 total seats in the West Virginia Legislature.
One good thing coming out of 2022 and heading into 2023 is that we may get a brief reprieve from politics.
There are fewer high-profile elections coming up in 2023, although jockeying for 2024 is already well underway.
Of course, we all need a brief reprieve from politics. So this is certainly a good thing for now.
So here we are. Four days and counting from the arrival of the great unknown, the year that we will call 2023.
As we prepare to say goodbye to 2022, hopes will remain high for 2023 in our still uncertain and troubling world.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
