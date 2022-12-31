“Plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose,” was a phrase often used by French writer Alphonse Karr and it means “the more things change, the more they stay the same.” Maybe, maybe not. For instance, surveys have shown that the Christmas holiday is less “religious” for many Americans now than it was a couple of decade ago. Essayist David Graham recently penned an article noting that in 1995, more than 95 percent of U.S. citizens said they celebrate the holiday but by the start of the pandemic (2019) that number had decreased to 93 percent. Perhaps significantly, the number polled indicated that persons who consider Christmas “pretty religious” shrank from 47 percent in 2005 to only 35 percent in 2017.
Another phrase, not necessarily an American one, is the familiar “Merry Christmas” although perhaps it is not as familiar as it once was.
Graham reports that research from the Pew Institute conducted in 2005 revealed that roughly 50 percent of Americans liked having store (any kind) employees greet them with “Merry Christmas” during the holiday shopping season. Little more than 10 years later, less than a third said that mattered while more than half indicated it did not matter — they were fine with “Happy Holidays” or “Seasons Greetings.”
Since politics almost always is mentioned in such articles nowadays, it might surprise some to learn that the usually conservative Southern Bible Belt is no longer the bastion for “Merry Christmas” but rather more people in the Midwest want to hear it. In addition, a growing number of younger U.S. residents, known as “millennials” are taking less of an interest in organized religion and seem to be losing their desire to see traditional Christmas decorations with a Christian theme or to instruct their children in the Biblical story of the Christ child.
However, a scholarly article in “Lignoma” magazine reveals that the standard story of the Christ child, born in Bethlehem, was not widespread among the common people until sometime in the 16th century. Protestant Germany, southern Germany and Rhineland were the key areas for the celebration to spread among the people.
Not surprisingly, Protestants were not happy with the veneration of saints and that included St. Nicholas, recognized as the Bishop of Myra in what is now Turkey. They refused to consider the “St. Nick” story as worthy of consideration whether it be for the sainthood or the story that the good bishop was renowned as bringer of gifts. It was no less a historic figure than Martin Luther who did much to re-introduce the Christ Child as reason for the gift giving holiday in large part to counter the generous image of St. Nicholas.
This custom took hold and gradually the gift-giving tradition became associated with the December 25 holiday.
Let us not blame all the “bah, humbug!” on modern trends or 400-year-old Europeans. No, researchers from the History Channel have come up with some facts about how Christmas was (not) welcomed in what is now the good old USA.
In northern Massachusetts, the Puritans — not to be completely confused with “Pilgrims,” many of whom were exactly that and made the long voyage from Europe simply for a chance at a better life — got across the Atlantic in November 1620 in the most famous instance. Right away, they carved out a foothold in the New World and as practicing Christians, they opened up the wilderness, started businesses, schools and especially churches.
It was not the first time these stern-minded practitioners had grappled with December 25 in a not-too-kind manner. History scholars have revealed that back in England in 1649, right after the faithful had led a crusade in which King Charles I lost his head (literally!) they also banned Christmas.
With the monarch out of the picture, Parliament decreed that December 25 should become a day of “fasting and humiliation for the sins” of the English people.
Within a decade, the Massachusetts Bay Puritans had also banned Christmas, did not close any public institutions on the day and even derided the celebrations as “Foolstide.” The legal powers made celebrating Christmas a criminal offense, subject to a 5-shilling fine. Do not fret — historians have found no instances in which anyone was actually fined for celebrating Christmas.
In defense of the Puritan stance, they were offended by vigorous and often rowdy celebration of the Christmas holiday during recent years in England. It was also noted that the Bible did not mention that a celebration of the Nativity should be held, nor did it mention a specific date for the birth of Jesus. Moreover, there is evidence that several traditions which came to be associated with Yuletide celebrations have been linked to pagan celebrations around the globe.
Nevertheless, both in England and in Massachusetts, Christmas and Nativity celebration bans were gradually lifted and by the mid-1800s Christmas was a legal holiday celebrated with equal fervor as enthusiastically as Washington’s Birthday and the Fourth of July.
As they say, the more things change…
Hope y’all had a very Merry Christmas and best wishes for a Happy New Year.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
