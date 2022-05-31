Work on the Grant Street Bridge project in Bluefield is once again at a standstill. How could this have happened? Even more troubling is the fact that Norfolk Southern is once again to blame for this latest delay.
Unbelievable! Is the railroad incapable of understanding the great importance of completing this new bridge, and reconnecting the North Side with Princeton Avenue and Downtown Bluefield?
To be fair, Norfolk Southern hired an engineering consulting firm to make decisions related to approvals, but surely the railroad has the power to speed up the process.
Residents living in the affected community are predominantly African-American, and have been cut off from the bridge since 2019. Their only way in and out of the North Side right now is through a narrow, winding, hazardous road, which can be particularly treacherous in the snow.
Has Norfolk Southern forgotten what it means to be a good corporate neighbor? That certainly appears to be the case, as the railroad is once again dragging its feet on necessary permitting for the bridge project.
The problem surfaced when construction engineers’ original plan to install the pilings for the center pier did not work because the rock was too “soft” to solidly anchor the pilings vertically. Plans were then changed to include installing casings around the pilings that could hold concrete which would be poured to provide the needed extra support.
However, since casings were not part of the initial plan and had not been approved by the railroad’s consultant, a new approval had to be sought, and the process of obtaining that approval has caused the latest delay.
The revised plan hasn’t been approved by the railroad’s consultant, according to city engineer Kerry Stauffer. He says railroad response times related to submitted plans have been “frustrating.”
Without approval, work can’t continue and construction crews subsequently have been sent to other jobs while the bridge issue is being worked out.
City Manager Cecil Marson said city officials recently met with state Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston on the issue.
“We talked about getting this thing rolling,” Marson said, adding that the DOH also is still waiting on the latest approval from Norfolk Southern.
“They have done everything they can try to do to appease the Norfolk Southern consultant,” Stauffer said of the DOH.
Good grief!
Most major corporations like Norfolk Southern strive to avoid bad publicity, but apparently that is not the case with the railroad. Does Norfolk Southern take pleasure in the fact that affected citizens have now gone nearly three years without a bridge?
How many more obstacles must Norfolk Southern put in the path of city officials, the state DOH and all of the affected citizens before the new $10 million bridge can finally be constructed?
The longer it takes the railroad to intervene with its consultant and see results, the longer it will take for the bridge to be built.
What will it take to get Norfolk Southern to work with the DOH and the city of Bluefield as a willing and cordial corporate partner?
Once again, we call upon all local, state and federal lawmakers — along with Gov. Jim Justice — to contact Norfolk Southern, and to demand answers as to why it is taking so long to get the bridge permitting process approved.
