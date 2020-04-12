The doggie slob on my face was a surprise, but so was the 80-plus pound German shepherd on my lap.
It’s a random weekday, and I am siting on my back porch stoop with phone in hand interviewing a source for a story.
On a normal day I would be in my office taking notes while the newsroom buzzed around me.
But this is no normal day.
This is life during a pandemic.
•••
We are rotating shifts in our newsroom. Some folks in, others at home. The goal is to keep the numbers down.
We talk, and text, and email.
Stories are discussed in the morning and generated throughout the day. We plan our A-1 lineup in the afternoon.
Sometimes, within an hour, the stories change. Front-page articles are bumped inside as breaking news emerges.
We attempt to plan ahead with weekend stories, but know that events can overtake the best of strategies.
Such is the way of life during the coronavirus crisis.
•••
Working at home is not unusual for me, but it generally occurs after hours or on weekends.
An assault, murder or other incident involving massive mayhem generates calls and texts to law enforcement sources.
Stories are written, posted and prepared for print.
It’s just another day in the news year.
But I wasn’t prepared for the story two weekends ago. I had just filed a coronavirus update on Saturday night when my cellphone lit up.
A text tells me there are two murdered children in Monroe County. I am on the phone with the newsroom staff when it arrives.
“I’ve got to go,” I tell them. “And we have to remake A-1. We have a double murder.”
In the ensuing hours I call every relevant contact in my cellphone and push the boundaries of my law enforcement friendships.
I miss deadline but get the story — one of horror, tragedy and sadness — in time to make print.
Hours earlier I had been wondering what could be worse than this Corona crisis.
Now I knew.
•••
Days later I am following up on the murders and another COVID-19 story. My journalism experience tells me I am not alone. I am sure that every working reporter, everywhere in the U.S. and abroad, is working on a coronavirus angle.
Our virus stories are not as bad as those generated in other areas.
We’ve had limited cases and no deaths.
The murders are a different story.
An 11-month-old baby and 7-year-old child are dead. I wonder, for the umpteenth time in my career, how anyone could hurt such innocents.
•••
German shepherds are an empathetic breed.
I have been blessed to share my home with these dog world heroes since childhood, and one thing I know is that they know.
Yes, they know. Everything.
They know when you are happy, or sad, or stressed, or fearful.
They know when you’ve had a bad day, and when the world has gifted you with rainbows, jelly beans and a bluebird-chirping workday.
•••
This is not a bluebird day.
The rotation has me at home, but I am following up on the child murders and assisting with coronavirus stories. My German shepherds, Pica and Cassie, are my shadows throughout the morning.
The day is warm and my back-porch stoop is the perfect place for interviews.
Ten minutes later I am interviewing a State Police source and learning more details of the child murders.
My mind screams “Why?!” as I scribble notes.
Soon, mid-interview, I am forced to move my steno pad aside as Cassie crawls into my lap and begins licking my face. Meanwhile, Pica, my exuberant, overly large, fetch-obsessed boy, has come down from the yard and dropped his favorite ball at my feet.
With their doggie wisdom, they know that all is not right with the world.
But they, in their humble ways, are trying to make it better.
•••
This is a turbulent time in our world. People are scared, and worried … and sick.
There is no magic bullet to cure the ills and turn our lives back to the way they were.
But, I am confident, we will persevere. We will overcome.
And, all the while, our dogs will be there by our side.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
