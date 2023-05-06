While Mercer County is now an established destination for ATV tourists and others seeking an outdoor adventure, area residents who live here and call the region home often make the mistake of overlooking the many attractions that the county has to offer.
From museums and theaters to state parks, lakes and unique restaurants, there is much to do and enjoy close to home, including a number of upcoming fairs and festivals.
That is why we welcome a new initiative that is designed to encourage area residents to enjoy local attractions in their own hometown. Called the Appalachian Ambassador program, the campaign seeks to foster a love for Mercer County among the citizens who call it home.
“Mercer County, West Virginia, is more than just a place to call home,” Mercer County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Jamie Null said. “It’s a uniquely Appalachian experience. Whether you’re a lifelong native or a newcomer, the natural beauty and small-town charm in our county make it a special place to live, work and play.”
As part of the new program, ambassadors will earn Mercer County items, discounts and have the opportunity to be the first to try new restaurants, stores and other attractions. In return, the ambassadors will be asked to document their positive experiences on social media, according to Null.
She hopes the program will instill renewed pride in area residents.
The campaign launch coincides with National Travel and Tourism Week, which begins Sunday, May 7 and continues through Saturday, May 13.
Tourism is a key growth sector for Mercer County, fueled in part by the nationally-recognized Hatfield-McCoy Trail system. According to Null, visitors spend $130.7 million in lodging, food, shopping and more in the county.
But tourism isn’t just for visitors. The benefits from tourism growth also helps in creating a better quality of life for local residents through the outdoors, festivals, the arts and more.
It is our hope that many local residents will agree to serve as Appalachian Ambassadors, and have the opportunity to once again fall in love with the area that they call home.
At the same time, the ambassadors also will have an opportunity to experience new restaurants, stores and attractions right here in their own backyard.
To apply to become an Appalachian Ambassador, interested citizens are asked to visit https://visitmercercounty.com/ambassador-program/.
Or you can simply call the Mercer County CVB office at 304-325-8438.
