Appalachian Power is seeking an excessive rate increase which, if approved by the West Virginia Public Service Commission, would increase monthly residential bills by $18.41 a month, putting more stress on families already paying higher prices for gasoline, food and other everyday items.
However, before the commission makes a decision on the company’s rate increase request, it will be holding a public hearing in Mercer County. That public hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m. inside of Judge William Sadler’s Courtroom at the Mercer County Courthouse.
Attendance at this meeting should be viewed as mandatory for those citizens who are concerned about or opposed to the company’s rate increase request.
Based upon the social media response to date, it would appear that there are quite a few individuals in the region who aren’t happy about this rate increase request. Some have been very vocal about it on the Daily Telegraph’s official Facebook page.
However, if you want your voice to be heard, you will need to attend the June 27 hearing in Princeton. Facebook posts don’t count. In fact, we are fairly confident that the West Virginia Public Service Commission isn’t reading all of these comments that have been posted to the Daily Telegraph’s official Facebook page. Nor will any of those comments be included in the commission’s official record.
The commission is extending a public courtesy to Mercer County by holding a public hearing in Princeton. That way local residents won’t have to drive all the way to Charleston to voice their opinions.
We encourage area residents to attend and participate in this important public hearing, particularly with it being held close to home in Princeton.
If you have concerns about the rate increase request, this is your chance and the proper format to let the commissioners know in person.
So go ahead and mark Monday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m. on your calendar now and plan on attending the Appalachian Power public hearing rate increase case at the Mercer County Courthouse.
Your input will be vital in helping the commissioners to determine if the rate increase request should be adopted, rejected or reduced.
