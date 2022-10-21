It isn’t surprising to hear that another scam is circulating across West Virginia. The latest involves a phone call, and area residents need to be mindful of it.
Nowadays, most people own a computer, and the scam call in question involves an individual demanding payment for an antivirus software that the consumer has allegedly purchased. The scam computer repair calls are being reported across the Mountain State, according to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Here is how the fraudulent call works. The scammer will normally urge the consumer to make a payment for the antivirus software via credit card, gift card or ask for their bank account information. The scammer may also seek to gain access to the consumer’s computer if payment is refused. For instance, they might claim they need to remove the supposedly-installed virus repair program since the consumer is refusing to pay them.
Morrisey said scammers may also use a tactic called “spoofing” to mask the phone number from which they are calling and make it appear that it comes from another source.
Other versions of the scam involve technology company impostors demanding payment and access to the consumer’s computer to remove a virus that does not exist.
“Consumers should be cautious if they receive a suspicious call, particularly if they haven’t done business with the company in question,” Morrisey said. “Look for warning signs such as a machine-generated voice, unusual word choices or improper grammar. Most importantly, never give money to a scammer or allow them to access your credit card or computer.”
Furthermore, Morrisey says residents also should safeguard sensitive information such as computer passwords, network information and financial information. He says creating strong passwords can be a good line of defense against potential hackers.
If you receive a scam call, Morrisey recommends the following steps:
• Hang up. Ending the conversation is the quickest way to stop a scam.
• Verify the call. If the caller claims to represent a particular government agency, hang up and call the main number for the legitimate agency to see if that agency was trying to reach you.
• Don’t trust your caller ID. Scammers have been known to falsify or “spoof” calls to make them appear to come from a legitimate source.
• Don’t give in to the scammer. Scammers are hoping consumers will panic and surrender the information or money they are asking for out of fear.
• Report the scam.
Anyone who believes they have been a victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808, or file a complaint online at www.wvago.gov.
