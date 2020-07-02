Many mindful citizens across our region have been keeping a close eye on daily coronavirus numbers in the coalfield counties. Unfortunately, after several weeks of doing very well, there has been a surge in new cases in recent days.
Mercer County, as an example, has now reported 27 new virus cases during the last two weeks. Most of those new cases involved travel, and people who contracted COVID-19 while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, S.C., a virus hot spot area. Unfortunately, those folks brought the virus back home with them to Mercer County.
During this same time period, the Virginia Department of Health reported four new virus cases for neighboring Tazewell County. Or at least many area residents thought so. But it turned out that those cases weren’t really new, even though they were being recorded as such by health officials.
We soon learned that those four cases were added to Tazewell County’s cumulative virus total as a result of antibody testing. But the cases didn’t involve people who were actually contagious with COVID-19.
Confused yet? Let’s continue. It seems the Virginia Department of Health is now testing persons without virus symptoms to see if they have antibodies for the virus. The presence of such antibodies are normally an indicator that the person had the disease at some point in the past, but either didn’t have symptoms or only had mild symptoms that didn’t require medical treatment.
Dr. Sue Cantrell, director of the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts, which includes Tazewell County, says the antibody tests that are positive are only included in a county’s cumulative total after being confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health.
According to Cantrell, such cases usually involve people who may have had some symptoms earlier but did not know what caused them. When it is confirmed they actually did have the virus through the antibody testing and interviewing process, they are counted as a positive case. However, when these individuals are counted, they are normally long past the contagious stage.
The positive case number totals for each county is a cumulative number, Cantrell says, and is not an indicator that any of those cases are still necessarily active and potentially contagious in Virginia.
OK. But why not tell us which cases are actually active? Doesn’t the public have a right to know?
In neighboring West Virginia, cases that involve the discovery of virus antibodies or prior evidence of the disease, but without a confirmatory test, are differentiated as probable. In other words, West Virginia provides a number for both active cases and probable cases.
Why can’t Virginia do this? Lumping active cases and older probable antibody cases into a single cumulative number doesn’t paint an accurate picture for an individual county, as was the case last week in Tazewell County. By the way, Tazewell County’s cumulative virus total now stands at 15, but without accurate data from the Virginia Department of Health, we can’t tell you which cases are new, or active, and which ones are simply older antibody test results.
We are all for conducting antibody tests, and learning who did and didn’t have the virus months ago, but old numbers shouldn’t be mixed in with new numbers. Virginia also should provide data on the number of individuals who have recovered in the individual counties. Neighboring West Virginia also has a running tally of recoveries per county. So why can’t Virginia do this?
At a time when there are so many skeptics out there, including people who think the coronavirus pandemic is “fake” and others who are openly questioning the validity of numbers coming from the individual states, providing confusing data — which is exactly what Virginia is doing right now — only gives the doubters more reason to doubt.
Transparency is an absolute must during a pandemic. Timely, and accurate data, must be made available to the press and the public.
By including older antibody testing results from weeks ago, the data coming out of Virginia doesn’t represent the most up-to-date and accurate snapshot in time for an individual county.
We urge the Virginia Department of Health to clear up this confusion by separating active cases from older antibody test results that involve individuals who are no longer contagious.
If West Virginia can do this, so can Virginia.
