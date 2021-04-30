In another significant win for the children of Mercer County, the West Virginia School Building Authority has approved a $9.6 million funding application for a new school to serve children in the Bluewell and Brushfork communities.
The SBA authorized the funding award last week. It will allow the Mercer County Board of Education to replace aging schools in the Brushfork and Bluewell communities with a modern facility along 30-acres of land on Route 20.
While the existing Bluewell Elementary School is located in a congested area where student safety is a concern, the new school will be constructed in a more remote location with plenty of room for parking and school buses. That site is located approximately two miles away from the current Bluewell school.
The existing Bluewell and Brushfork facilities are both aging schools with roofing, flooring and access problems. So the new school is urgently needed.
School Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers said preparations for the new school will start immediately. She says the school board will be meeting with groups of teachers and administrators about the project and the architect will design it.
ZMM Architects & Engineers out of Charleston will be designing the new school, according to Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools. The school system will be adding $5 million in local funding to the project, which will complete the $14.6 million price tag of the facility.
The new school, which does not yet have a name, will be similar in design to the new Bluefield Primary and Mountain Valley Elementary facilities. It will be a Pre-K through fifth grade school and will serve about 375 students. Akers says it should be ready for students by next spring.
“We need a new school for that area and this will be great for those kids,” she said.
We, too, are excited to hear that another new school will soon be under construction in Mercer County.
We applaud the SBA for approving funding for this critical project. It is a significant victory for students, teachers and parents in the Bluewell and Brushfork communities.
