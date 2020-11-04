While tourism in general has been adversely impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, one area that has successfully weathered the virus storm is ATV tourism. The outdoor trails are a great way to enjoy social distancing in the mountains of southern West Virginia and neighboring Southwest Virginia.
While the peak spring and summer riding season is over, there are still many out-of-town visitors who continue to utilize our ATV trails each week. And in recent years the trails also have become a winter destination, with a growing number of tourists traveling to the region each winter so that they can ride their machines in the snow. So the ATV riding season is far from over.
As more visitors travel to the region each year, there is a continued need for additional lodging and related facilities to accommodate the ATV riders. That’s why we were pleased to learn last month of the approval of a $3.2 million federal funding package that will allow for the expansion of an existing ATV resort in McDowell County.
The Ashland Scenic Campground in Northfork was awarded a $3.2 million Business and Industry Guaranteed Loan from USDA Rural Development to construct a new campground registration and welcome center with a store, eight new lodges, an ATV wash station, a playground and entertainment facility. The project also will create five new jobs, according to Kris Warner, state director of USDA Rural Development.
Tara Elder, director of the Ashland Consulting Group, said the loan guarantee from the USDA will allow the campground to expand. It currently has a small store, but plans now call for building a new 5,000 square-foot store to help meet the demands of ATV guests. Walking trails also are another part of the expansion project.
She says the project is being called the Cherokee Welcome Center.
The welcome center project is another win for regional tourism. It will help in meeting the ever growing demand for lodging and related facilities that ATV tourists are looking for while also creating new jobs and tax revenue for McDowell County in the process.
