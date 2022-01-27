The Biden administration is promising to distribute 400 million free N95 masks across the nation beginning this week, and thousands of those masks should be arriving at some point in Mercer County.
Federal officials have said that N95 masks offer better protection against COVID-19’s omicron variant than the standard cloth masks that you still see people often wearing. The administration is promising to distribute 400 million of the 750 million N95 masks currently in the national stockpile. However, as of Wednesday, there was still no clear indication as to when those masks will arrive in West Virginia and Virginia.
The Bluestone Health Care Association has an order in for 20,000 of the N95 masks, according to CEO Linda Hutchens. She doesn’t have an arrival date, but the association is hopeful that the masks will be available soon.
Bluestone Health Care Association is still working on the local mask distribution plan in conjunction with the federal government. Bluestone is receiving the free N95 masks because it is a federally-qualified health care center.
Greg Puckett, executive director of Community Connections, Inc., said the free N95 masks are arriving at a good time with the Omicron variant now spreading rapidly across the state.
“It’s a great opportunity and I wish we would have done it a year ago,” Puckett said. “The fact we’re going through a surge means we need to mask-up efficiently.”
While masking has proven to be divisive for some, the N95 masks are the best possible facial coverings out there, and can help in providing another degree of protection during this current Omicron-fueled surge.
Once the free N95 masks are available locally, we would urge area residents to pick one up and to wear them when out and about among large crowds in public.
