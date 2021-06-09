Ever since former President Barack Obama went on some television talk show and started joking about unidentified flying objects — now more commonly known as unidentified aerial phenomena — public interest in UFO’s or UAP’s has been growing.
The national news media also has taken a sudden interest in flying saucers and little green men.
It’s all a little baffling.
America’s sudden fascination with unidentified flying objects is 20 years too late, at least in my humble opinion.
If memory serves me correctly, the case was closed on the “X-Files” sometime back in the 90s, but not before the actor who played Fox Mulder decided he would only work part-time. But even then he still ended up getting abducted and experimented on by little green men (or were they actually secret government agents working for the nefarious cigarette smoking man as the short-lived reboot from a few years ago seemed to suggest?)
Now, so many years later, the public is once again engrossed in the concept of flying objects and the possibility of extraterrestrial life.
Maybe the truth is still out there, but I’m willing to bet that there is a logical explanation for some of the things people have seen flying high above.
I’m more interested in solving another television mystery, which is the case of the thousands of maskless fans who were packed shoulder-to-shoulder together in the studio audience for “America’s Got Talent.”
Did you see the season premiere of AGT back on June 1? It was on again last night, too.
I don’t know why, but I had the television on NBC at that time, and just started watching. Of course, what grabbed my attention was the studio audience — those thousands of roaring fans who were packed elbow to elbow together. And nobody was wearing a mask. Not a single person.
Keep in mind, this wasn’t a live show. It was a pre-recorded, edited event, from about two months ago, long before President Joe Biden lifted the mask mandated for fully vaccinated residents in May. And I think it was filmed in California, a state where you are still required to have a mask on while eating.
Gosh. So was everyone in that studio audience fully vaccinated? And even then, why wasn’t anyone wearing a mask?
The longer I watched, the more suspicious I became of this whole studio audience situation.
The audience looked, well almost, a bit unreal for lack of a better description. At times, it appeared they were showing the same video clip over and over again of the audience members.
Each time the camera cut to the crowd, you couldn’t help but look. As no one was wearing a mask or practicing social distancing.
Yet the crowd was there, roaring as loud as it could for every performer who took the stage. But here was the odd thing. Occasionally you would catch a glimpse of stage hands and production assistants in the background who were wearing masks.
At the end of the show, I noticed a brief disclaimer in the credits that seemed to suggest that the audience — gasp! — wasn’t real.
A Google search didn’t provide a definitive answer, although I noticed a couple of stories about AGT having a “virtual audience.” In other words, all of those thousands of screaming, maskless fans were probably not real. One story even suggested that AGT may have used footage from a studio audience several years ago, and edited it into the 2021 season premiere.
But host Simon Cowell — who was looking amazingly spry for a fellow who had just recently broken his back — frequently pointed to and responded to the crowd. Did he actually do this in front of an empty studio with a virtual crowd being added in later?
Is it another case of reality television being, well, not very real?
So can’t we all just forget about UFOs, UAPs, or whatever they call flying saucers nowadays, and instead try to figure out whether that was a real — or fake — studio audience on “America’s Got Talent.”
I’m sure the truth is out there — even if AGT and NBC won’t tell us.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
