While out-of-state tourists still make up the majority of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail ridership, Gov. Jim Justice is giving local residents another reason to ride the trails as well.
Justice announced last week that the state was teaming up with the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority to award two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV’s. He said one UTV will be awarded to an in-state resident, while the second UTV will be given to an out-of-state resident.
Anyone who currently holds a Hatfield-McCoy Trail permit for 2022 has been automatically entered to win, according to the governor’s office. Everyone else who purchases a 2022 riding permit before November 15 will be entered to win the prize and the two winners will be randomly selected on December 15, according to the governor’s office.
“The Hatfield-McCoy Trails have been an incredible draw for many visitors to our state, as well as our in-state residents,” Justice said. “Last year alone, 29,500 new riders explored the expansive trail system. On top of that, we’ve invested hundreds of millions of dollars to not only make sure that the trails are in great condition, but also to ensure that the communities near the trails are growing and ready to welcome guests. I can’t think of a better way to get more riders out on the trails this fall than by making the deal even sweeter with a major giveaway like this.”
By including in-state residents in the giveaway, the trail authority is hoping to encourage more local residents to explore the vast trail system that is located in their own backyard. The Hatfield-McCoy Trails currently extend more than a thousand miles across southern West Virginia, including Mercer and McDowell counties.
“Year after year, I’m blown away by the amount of people who support the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System by purchasing permits,” Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreational Authority Executive Director Jeffrey Lusk said. “We wanted to give back a little and felt like this giveaway was a great way to do just that. A big thank you is in order for Governor Justice’s continued support of all that our team is doing in southern West Virginia.”
While out-of-state visitors fuel the region’s ATV tourism engine, there is no reason why more local residents can’t ride the trails too.
There are many people in our region who already own ATVs. If you don’t own one, you can certainly rent a machine before entering the trails. With hope more local residents will discover the Hatfield-McCoy system in the months and years ahead.
