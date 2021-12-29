Say it isn’t so. The dark, upside down year known as 2021, is almost over.
Soon we’ll be counting down to the arrival of 2022, while also wondering if the new year will be much of an improvement over 2021.
Once again, many are hoping the new year will bring a return to something closer to normalcy, or life as we knew it before the disruptive pandemic began.
That same pandemic is still causing a lot of problems as we prepare to close out 2021.
Omicron is the current complication, a strangely named variant that is less potent but highly transmissible.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no omicron cases had been confirmed in Mercer, McDowell or Monroe counties in West Virginia, although the total number of Omicron cases in the Mountain State is now up to 18, according to the latest tally from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The same for neighboring Virginia, where no Omicron cases have been confirmed to date for the Southwest Virginia counties.
However, it is probably only a matter of time before a local case is found. It could already be here.
That’s why some events, including the popular Downtown Countdown celebration in Princeton, are once again being scaled back this year. The ball drop in Princeton will be a virtual only event Friday night. However, neighboring Bluefield is still proceeding, at least for now, with an outdoor lemon drop gathering Friday night.
Of course, some folks out there don’t care, and won’t bother taking any extra precautions on New Year’s Eve.
These are the individuals who more or less ignored the pandemic since day one.
They never wore a mask, and somehow found a way to ignore the growing number of pandemic mandates and restrictions that have otherwise inconvenienced — and at times angered — the rest of us.
God love them, but I just don’t know how you can ignore all of this chaos that we’ve endured for the last two years.
Oh, and did I mention the rise of inflation?
This is the one that really gets me. Anyone who has tried to buy groceries, electronics, gas or other common household goods in recent weeks can attest to the sudden and troubling increase in prices. And home heating bills are even more atrocious — this despite the fact that it’s been 60 degrees outside for much of December.
I don’t know how anyone can’t be concerned about inflation.
Yet you have a couple of people out there who act like it is no big deal. They insist that all is good and will argue with you over it. Obviously someone else is buying their groceries for them. Because if they were doing the grocery shopping themselves they would surely realize the economic pain that comes from this once simple task.
Throw in the whole supply-chain disruption fiasco, and a growing number of local store shelves that look increasingly sparse, and you can’t help but wonder what is going to happen next?
In my humble opinion, nothing about 2021, as well as 2020 for that matter, felt very normal to me. Of course, I also realize that there are many people out there that do not share this same viewpoint and that is certainly their prerogative.
Maybe, just maybe, there is something that we can all agree upon. And that’s hope for a better year come 2022.
A year without mandates, restrictions, a virus running wild and surging inflation.
Wouldn’t that be nice?
I guess it is OK to dream? Right?
Farewell 2021. How about a real return to normal in 2022? Is that too much to ask for?
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.