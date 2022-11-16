Say it isn’t so. Eight days have passed since the Nov. 8 general election, and some states are still counting votes.
Really? If West Virginia and Virginia can tally all of their ballots — in person, early, absentee and mail-in — on election day, then why can’t states such as Arizona, Nevada and California do the same?
It should be noted that other larger states, including Florida and Texas, also had their results in on election night.
Here is where things currently stand. Republicans were on the cusp Tuesday afternoon of retaking control of the U.S. House of Representatives, with the GOP being just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority.
However, votes are still being counted in more than a dozen races in multiple states. The Associated Press says the full scope of Republican’s House majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as the vote counting continues.
That’s outrageous. The longer it takes certain states to count their ballots the greater the risk of public trust being eroded in the election system.
Election Day shouldn’t be Election Month. Count the ballots already and declare a winner.
Arizona, Nevada, California and other states who seem incapable of counting ballots in a timely manner could learn a lot from our local election officials.
Here in Mercer County, local election results were quickly tabulated Nov. 8 without problems.
Given the larger than normal volume of votes that were cast, there was certainly the potential for problems, and both the news media and the candidates were bracing for a long night of election returns.
But that wasn’t the case thanks to the fine job area poll workers and voter registration officials did.
In particular, we once again applaud Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye for doing an excellent job in getting the votes tabulated and the results released to the press and the public as quickly as possible.
As a result, we were able to call key races early, get detailed election results online and keep the public informed through social media.
All of our local poll workers and voter registration officials did a good job. And they are to be applauded for their efforts.
Now back to the question everyone is asking. Why are other states still counting?
