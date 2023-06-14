Some young folks hate hearing this, but I’ll go ahead and say it anyhow.
Back in the good old days, things were so much simpler.
I say this because it is true.
There was no Facebook, Twitter, artificial intelligence or crazy TikTok videos to worry about. Politics were more civil, television shows simply entertained and common sense was still in abundant supply among the masses.
Also just about everything you bought back in the good old days came with an instruction booklet.
Don’t you miss instruction booklets? I certainly do.
Whether it was a TV or a VCR (remember those?) or a computer or lawn mower, an instruction booklet that explained how to assemble or operate your newly purchased item was always included in the box.
Yes, I would normally read those instructional manuals, even if I already had a pretty good idea of how to operate or assemble the item that was purchased. It was always a good idea to double check what you were doing — just in case a screw or bolt in question was supposed to go somewhere else.
But in today’s technological world, the instructional booklet seems to have gone the way of the dinosaur.
Take social media as an example.
A few years ago (OK, maybe longer than that) everyone suddenly was being pressured into creating their own Facebook page.
At the time, it was the big thing to do. Suddenly, we weren’t talking to neighbors or friends over the phone or even exchanging text messages. Instead we were posting comments on Facebook. Sometimes polite comments. And sometimes rude comments.
But what in the world was Facebook?
There was no instruction booklet or guide to read before setting up your own Facebook page.
Also, there was no advance warning that Facebook fact checkers would be lurking, waiting to restrict or censor comments that team Meta didn’t agree with. And just who in the world were all of these Facebook friends. I’m talking about people you’ve never met or seen before in real life who were suddenly an online friend in the virtual world.
Then you had to figure out all of the constant changes and updates that were always being made to social media sites like Facebook. Just when you think you have figured it out then everything changes yet again.
Yep. Facebook definitely needed (or still needs) an instruction booklet.
The Facebook instruction guide should also include a full page on negativity. I say this since so many people on Facebook nowadays are negative.
Do you want to make a mean comment or say something negative about someone else. Well Facebook seems to be the place to do it. In fact, I’m willing to bet two or three people are probably complaining about this column right now on Facebook.
Speaking of technology, we also could use an instruction guide on how to operate all of those apps that were pre-installed on our phones. Instead, it is simply a matter of trial by fire. Personally, if I don’t understand or know what a certain app is or does, I just ignore it or delete it all together.
Recently I purchased a new television. It has all of the modern bells and whistles, including streaming for those who enjoy streaming in the virtual world as opposed to an actual boating expedition along the local lake in the real world.
The only thing in the box was the television and its remote. There was no instruction booklet, or guide, on how to connect the television to a cable box, a satellite system, a broadband router or a local wifi connection for streaming in the virtual world.
There wasn’t even a guide on how to assemble the stand that holds the television upright. Figuring out how to assemble the television stand was — believe it or not — a little confusing.
Once again having an instruction booklet packaged in the box with the television would have been nice.
Yep. Things were so much simpler back in the day.
No streaming. No broadband woes. No miniature handheld computers disguised as cellphones, no social media influencers and none of this living 24/7 in the virtual, social media world silliness.
Nope. Not years ago. Back then we simply lived in the real world spending long days outside soaking up the sun.
And when we bought something, by gosh, it almost always included an instruction booklet.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
