Another Democrat in deeply red West Virginia has jumped ship to the Republican Party.
Sen. Glenn Jeffries of Putnam County announced earlier this month that he is leaving the Democratic party, increasing Republicans’ control of the state Senate to 31 of its 34 seats come January. That means there are now only three Democrats left in the state Senate.
In fact, Republicans now control 119 of the 134 total seats in the West Virginia Legislature, according to the Associated Press. Those numbers certainly support the GOP’s “super majority” title in the Mountain State.
It’s a remarkable turnaround for the GOP, which not that many years ago was the minority party when Democrats ruled the state.
Now Democrats are the minority party and their numbers continue to shrink. If you do the math, there will be 15 Democrats total in the West Virginia Legislature — compared to 119 Republicans — when the 2023 session begins.
Jeffries enters the GOP super majority with welcomed credentials. He earned bipartisan praise earlier this year after he wrote to Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett inviting him to visit West Virginia. That inquiry resulted in a major economic development deal for the Mountain State.
Two Berkshire Hathaway subsidiaries, Precision Castparts Corp. and BHE Renewables, later agreed to purchase from the state 2,000 acres in Jackson County, the site of a former aluminum plant, according to the Associated Press.
Precision Castparts Corp. plans to build a titanium melt facility that manufactures products for aerospace and other industries. The plant will be powered by BHE Renewables with a renewable energy microgrid that uses solar power and battery storage.
So where does all of this leave Democrats come 2023 in West Virginia? It is suffice to say that a minority party comprised of only 15 members won’t be able to accomplish much in terms of party agenda. And that’s led to speculation as to whether or not there will be any further defections to the GOP before the legislative session begins.
On the federal level, Joe Manchin is the last Democrat standing in West Virginia, and already several potential 2024 challengers are stepping up in hopes of unseating Manchin, including incumbent U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and incumbent Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who is teasing a possible 2024 run against Manchin.
Given their impressive majority on the state level, Republicans should have little trouble advancing a pro-jobs, pro-growth and pro-common sense agenda in the 2023 legislative session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.