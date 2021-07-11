Of course Republican Delegate Joe Jeffries of Putnam County should apologize for his highly inappropriate social media posting last week. He should resign from the West Virginia Legislature too, as there was no justification for his sexually explicit TikTok rant.
Jeffries, who you may remember sponsored a bill forbidding the teaching of sexuality in public schools, posted a video to the popular social media site where he graphically gives advice about how vigorously women should react to oral sex by men.
Wow.
Why would an elected member of the West Virginia House of Delegates think it was appropriate to post such a sexually explicit video to social media?
Sadly, this isn’t the first scandal involving a member of the Mountain State’s so-called “Republican super majority.”
You may recall that former state Delegate Derrick Evans was charged by federal prosecutors in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Evans, a Republican, resigned from the House of Delegates shortly after first being charged in January.
Then you had former Delegate Eric Porterfield, of Mercer County, also a Republican, who gave the state GOP and his home county a black eye after he called members of the LGBTQ community “brutal monsters” and compared them to “modern era Ku Klux Klan.” He then got into a verbal altercation with another Republican lawmaker outside the Capitol building before finally being booted out of office by Mercer County voters.
Now we have a social media posting from Joe Jeffries offering unwanted and creepy sexual advise.
The state Republican Party clearly needs to do a better job in ensuring that its membership is held to a higher standard. At the very least, they should be told not to keep doing stupid things that embarrass the party and the state.
The state GOP issued a statement last week calling upon Jeffries to, at the very least, “publicly apologize” for his lewd conduct.
“Simply put, such behavior by any public official is unacceptable,” the GOP statement said. “Through his poor judgment and actions, Delegate Jeffries has brought shame to himself, his office, his constituents, and our party. West Virginia Republican Party leadership has reached out directly to Delegate Jeffries and demanded that, at the very least, he publicly apologize for his lewd conduct.”
Jeffries should both apologize and resign.
State lawmakers can and must do better than this.
We expect the GOP to advance a pro-job and pro-growth agenda in Charleston. Not to post sexually explicit videos to social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.