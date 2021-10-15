In another significant win for the region, a large-scale manufacturing operation is coming to Wythe County that will employ up to 2,500 people and produce 60 billion medical gloves a year.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that Blue Star NBR, LLC and Blue Star-AGI, Inc., a joint venture between Blue Star Manufacturing and American Glove Innovations (AGI), have committed to invest $714.1 million to establish an advanced, one-of-a-kind nitrile butadiene rubber manufacturing facility and nitrile glove production operation in the Progress Park, which is located near Wytheville.
The companies are expected to occupy more than 200 acres at the industrial park. The state, in return, is investing $8.5 million to upgrade infrastructure at the Progress Park. The water tank and plant upgrades will also serve the surrounding community.
Northam said the investment represents the largest job creation effort in Southwest Virginia in a generation. The move also will bring the manufacturing of key personal protective equipment (PPE) back to the United States from Asia, after global supply chains were disrupted early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is about investing to bring jobs back to the United States from overseas, and doing it right here in rural America,” Northam said. “We can all be proud the Commonwealth’s investment is bringing these jobs back to America at this unique manufacturing campus. This can be transformational for all of Southwest Virginia.”
The project is a significant development for a number of reasons. First and foremost is the creation of 2,500 new jobs for the region. Keep in mind that Wytheville is only an hour away from Bluefield, so finding the workforce to fill 2,500 positions means that some, if not many, of the employees will come from the Southwest Virginia and neighboring southern West Virginia region.
Furthermore, the infrastructure upgrades the state is making to the Progress Park will make the industrial site more competitive for attracting a variety of other manufacturing projects in the future. Also, the region can take pride in realizing that personal protective equipment — those essential PPE items that were so hard to find at the beginning of the pandemic — will now be manufactured right here at the crossroads of Interstates 81 and 77.
Demand for nitrile gloves is currently at an all-time high due to disruptions in the supply chain from COVID-19 outbreaks, long delivery times, ocean transportation risks, tariffs, and other pandemic-related challenges, according to Northam’s office. The nitrile glove market also is expected to grow 9 percent annually through 2027.
So there is a great need right now in the United States for this product.
We congratulate Wythe County on securing this significant economic development win for the region.
