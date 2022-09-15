In eight days, the fall equinox begins. Soon the days will become shorter and the nights longer. And the warm weather outside will slowly begin to cool down.
Bluefield, or Nature’s Air-Conditioned City if you prefer, has now gone three years without an official 90 degree reading. The last time the thermometer at the Mercer County Airport recorded a 90-degree reading was in September of 2019. Of course, anything is still possible, but the deeper we get into September, the less likely a 90 degree day is.
As fall sets in, so does the inevitable countdown to winter and the holiday season.
You may recall that last year the city of Bluefield garnered the official “West Virginia Christmas City” designation, which was a nice honor for the region.
Now city officials are hoping to expand upon all of last year’s holiday activities.
During Tuesday’s city board meeting, the Bluefield Board of Directors agreed to purchase a portable synthetic Christmas ice-skating rink.
The cost of the rink is about $30,000. Synthetic ice is made from a polymer material that is designed for metal-bladed ice skates.
City Manager Cecil Marson said it was the lowest price option and is from a West Virginia company.
No taxpayer money will be used, with the cost of the ice-skating rink being paid for from donations. It will be set up for the holiday season in the dog park area.
The ice skating rink will be part of the city’s already robust line-up of holiday offerings. This year’s “Christmas City” plan also includes the return of the Holiday of Lights at city park, a Christmas Market, Christmas crafts and baked goods, and possibly even a Christmas carnival. Of course, the weather would have to cooperate for an outdoor carnival to work. In other words, no snow.
Marson said officials are still fielding ideas from city residents, and are still seeking volunteers to help with all of the planned holiday attractions.
It may seem a little early to be talking about Christmas, but putting together events of this size and magnitude takes a lot of pre-planning and advance work.
It all sounds very promising. We wish the city the best of luck in helping to bring these excellent ideas to fruition.
