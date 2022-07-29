Mercer County has become a destination for out-of-town visitors in recent years, largely in part to the nationally recognized Hatfield-McCoy Trail system. ATV enthusiasts from all 50 states, along with a number of foreign visitors, have enjoyed our trails.
While trucks hauling ATVs is a common sight on any given day here in the summer months, ghost hunters and paranormal investigators aren’t. Or at least that used to be the case.
As it turns out, individuals and groups with an interest in the paranormal have been visiting the region in increasing numbers lately thanks to the growing popularity of the “haunted” Lake Shawnee Abandoned Amusement Park.
In fact, some of the most recent visitors have been drawn to Mercer County thanks to a show currently streaming on Netflix. Episode 1 of “The UnXplained,” hosted by William Shatner of “Star Trek” fame, focuses on the Lake Shawnee Abandoned Amusement Park, and the question of whether or not this local Mercer County attraction is haunted by ghosts.
Many of the ghost hunters and paranormal investigative teams visiting the old amusement park are coming to see if they can interact with or find proof of the paranormal in the park.
The land where the abandoned amusement park is located on has a very rich history with it first being the home of the Native American Shawnee Tribe for more than an estimated 2,000 years, and then it was where the first European settlers came to Mercer County.
It wasn’t until 1926 that it was made into an amusement park.
This isn’t the first time the old amusement park has been featured on a television show. It also was profiled on a 2018 episode of “The Dead Files” on The Travel Channel and has been the focus of numerous YouTube channels.
“The attendance has picked up since the Netflix show and the Travel Channel shows came out,” said Lake Shawnee owner Chris White. “Lake Shawnee also has a lot of YouTube videos.”
White says most of the visitors come from Canada and the United Kingdom, but there has been a rise in interest in the United States as well.
“We are on a lot of UK TV,” White said. “We had just last week a group fly in to explore Lake Shawnee from the UK.”
White also is asking area residents to help out if they have photographs from the time when the amusement park was operational, particularly during the early years after its opening in 1926. He is also trying to locate some of the old rides that were once operational at the amusement park, but later sold.
“Even if they don’t run, our intentions are not to run the amusement park,” he explained. “Our intentions are to preserve history.”
Whether you believe in ghosts or the paranormal, it doesn’t really matter. The story of Lake Shawnee is all about preserving local history, having fun and building upon the region’s already robust tourism engine.
The ghost hunters, paranormal investigators and out-of-town folks, including those visitors from the United Kingdom, also are tourists who are bringing new revenue into our region while supporting local hotels, motels, restaurants and department stores.
Plus, Mercer County is now being exposed to a whole new audience courtesy of Netflix and Shatner, and the Mercer County-centric episode that can be streamed on-demand at a time of your choosing.
Ghosts or not, this is another win for tourism in our region.
