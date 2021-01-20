First of all, I share words of encouragement to those unhappy with and concerned about the election results. We can and must trust in the Lord God Almighty. Having said such, I offer congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. May God bless them.
I regretfully say I agree that President Trump’s words and actions have at many times been what should be uncharacteristic of the Office of the President of the United States of America and a bad example for trying to teach our youth respect for other people and nations. However, it would seem that both conservatives and liberals could agree together on at least some of his policies. Policies such as bringing jobs back to America, lowering taxes, a strong “peace through strength” military, nominating judges who don’t legislate from the bench, protecting our borders from terrorists and illegal aliens, securing religious freedom, improving public school choices in crime ridden neighborhoods, supporting local police departments, being energy independent rather than at the mercy of foreign countries, keeping an economic system that rewards hard work, withdrawing troops from endless wars and believing that a human being, whether unborn or old, has a God-given Right to life.
In my opinion, anger and hate filled rhetoric towards the President has stopped common sense rational thinking regarding what would seem to be many good national policies. Did I like everything about President Donald Trump? No. For me it was his policies over his personality.
Respectfully,
Bruce Barilla,
Bluefield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.