I’ve always been interested in UFOs, creatures like Mothman and other strange phenomena; and while I’ve heard many stories about such things in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, I’ve never seen anything falling into those categories. And I’d love to see anything like Mothman or a flying saucer.
Those thoughts came to mind again this week when a reader, Bob Buzzo, sent the Bluefield Daily Telegraph a picture of something he saw while he was watching the History Channel show “Ancient Aliens.” It was a shot of the Daily Telegraph’s morning front page from July 9, 1947.
Several headlines shared the top of the page, but the most interesting one was “‘Flying Saucer’ Later Turns Out Weather Balloon.” The story went on to say that the discovery of a “flying disc” near Roswell, New Mexico, had “proved a dud” when “the object was identified as a weather balloon.”
Of course, the story was talking about what has to be the most famous UFO incident in American history, the alleged crash of one or two alien spaceships near Roswell. That incident has spawned a cornucopia of conspiracy theories, books, television shows and movies. Some versions have only one flying saucer crash site. Another features a second crash site. Sometimes two or three alien bodies are found. Many UFO conspiracy theorists swear that the alien cadavers and alien technology were spirited away to the future Area 51 for study and storage.
Skeptics counter that the UFO was actually a weather balloon being used in a top secret mission called Project Mogul; the balloons were carrying special microphones to eavesdrop on Soviet nuclear bomb tests.
There were skeptics back in 1947, too. Another headline from the Daily Telegraph’s front page stated “Eating Habit Is Held Cause Disc Vision.”
It’s fun to see how “Ancient Aliens” used our front page for their Roswell show. Our region has an interesting history of UFO sightings. I still remember one account a Mercer County resident told me years ago. She said that she was in the Spanishburg area when she saw a large UFO rise up out of the mountains. A smaller one entered it. After this happened, the bigger ship took off at high speed.
Another resident called me one night about the UFOs he was seeing above East River Mountain near Bluefield. He said that colored lights were maneuvering over the mountain, and he wished I could see them. I wish I could have seen them, too, but I never did.
One of my late mentors, city editor Jim Terry, told me about a phone call he received one night. A Mercer County resident swore that he had seen a UFO. Naturally, Jim asked the man how he knew it was a UFO.
“Because it had UFO on the side!” the caller retorted.
Another time an alleged UFO sighting in the Wythe County, Va. area had a bit of reality attached to it. A witness swore that he had seen B-2 Stealth Bomber, one of those huge and very expensive flying wings. I’m not sure if the Air Force would test top secret technology here, but we are a rural area that’s sometimes used for training missions. I know that I saw an F-14 Tomcat fighter over Wythe County years ago, and one time I saw an F-16 fighter roaring over a Tazewell County valley. And back in the 1980s, I was driving on Interstate 77 toward Charleston when a pair of jet fighters suddenly popped out of the Kanawha Valley and right over me. I think they were using me for bombing practice.
Seeing those jets was fun, but I’d still love to spot something in the sky that I just can’t explain. And I’ve love to have enough time to shoot some video on my cellphone. Like pets and children, UFOs and Mothman often aren’t very good subjects for videos or photos. They’re fast, unpredictable and uncooperative.
I’ve got a feeling that if I see a strange light in the sky one evening or something dash in front of me as I’m driving home, I won’t have time to dig out my phone and get a shot. Well, maybe I’ll still come away with a story to share one rainy night.
