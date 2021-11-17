I always get a little antsy around this time of the year.
The holiday season is rapidly approaching, and I’m not ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas and the whole holiday gift-buying ordeal.
All of the anxiety and build-up to the holiday season takes much of the fun out of it.
This year, due to global supply chain disruptions and rapidly rising prices for food, gasoline and just about everything else, one must ask the obvious question. Will we be able to find what we are looking for this year? And if so, how much can we realistically afford with prices as high as they are in our new era of inflation?
Of course, there is another reason to get nervous about the holiday shopping season, and that is all of the large crowds associated with it.
Generally, I’m OK with the large crowds, although I suspect we will continue to see some degree of mask wearing in many of the larger stores. However, what I really dread are the packed parking lots.
•••
Has this ever happened to you?
You walk out of the big box department store, pushing a shopping cart full of bags, and then you suddenly realize that you have no idea where you actually parked.
And it is pitch dark outside, which makes matters even worse.
I’m sad to admit that this happens to me on a somewhat regular basis.
Sometimes I fear that it could be an early onset of memory loss or something like that. But I generally just attribute it to a degree of stupidity on my part.
You see most of the big box department stores have all of their parking areas numbered. So all you have to do is remember the number of the parking lane that you parked your vehicle in.
It sounds simple enough and all, but I generally just jump out of the vehicle and pay no attention to the number assigned to my parking lane. Thus, by the time I get out of the store, I generally have no idea where I parked 15 or 20 minutes earlier.
Thus, I usually find myself pushing the shopping cart from one parking lane to the next in search of my vehicle. It is tough around this time of the year since it gets dark so early each evening.
Also, considering that parking lots are generally packed for the holiday season, trying to find your vehicle becomes even more challenging.
The key, of course, is to pretend that you know where you are going. That way no one else will realize that you forget where you parked your vehicle.
I always eventually end up finding my vehicle, but sometimes this unwanted game of hide and seek takes far longer than it should. One day I will remember to stop, and actually pay attention to the number assigned to my parking lane, that way I will know what lane to look for my vehicle in.
•••
COVID or not, supply-chain disruptions or not, soaring inflation or not, the holiday shopping season is still fast approaching.
Some stores are already rolling out early Black Friday deals in an attempt to disperse crowd sizes this year and allow for a little more social distancing room. Remember, a winter surge is coming, we are now being told over and over again. So social distancing is still a good idea.
It’s probably all for the best, since the pandemic isn’t over. Maybe they can find a way to socially distance our vehicles in the parking lot as well. That way it would be a lot easier to find them at night.
Charles Owens is the managing editor for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
