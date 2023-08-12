Floods are messy ordeals. They threaten lives and property, and recovering from them often isn’t as easy as doing some simple cleaning up. Fortunately, not all floods are catastrophic. Sometimes they flood yards and basements while destroying or damaging property such as air conditioners, hot water heaters and washing machines. There are other times when they soak into foundations and behind walls. Agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) require a community to demonstrate a certain monetary amount of damage before federal aid is made available. There was a flood this last Memorial Day Weekend, but the city of Bluefield and other parts of Mercer County did not meet FEMA’s threshold requirements.
Despite not meeting FEMA’s threshold, Bluefield’s residents still suffered losses. They are still contending with flood damages. To help them find assistance, the city of Bluefield has scheduled a Town Hall meeting Aug. 15 at the Bluefield Arts Center in downtown Bluefield so they can sit down face-to-face with Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) case workers. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Bluefield residents seeking help with flood damage should take advantage to this opportunity to meet personally with caseworkers. It is a chance to speak face-to-face with a professional who understands their situations and offer ways to address their problems.
