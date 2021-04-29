Seven out of ten of your constituents voted to Keep America First just a few short months ago. That number certainly included many clear minded Democrats. You may have won reelection a couple of years earlier, but the mandate clearly is with America First. The goal of your party in Washington is literally to destroy it. Harsh? OK, ‘fundamentally transform’. I ask, transform into what? A country without God or a border? Without police, law and order? A country without a flag, history or respect for either?
I would gladly sit and drink a beer with you. Talk about old times, good and sad times, disappointments, what it was like 50 years ago and what the future of West Virginia looks like without coal for steel. But we will have electric cars, windmills, solar panel farms, and unicorn farts to power our nation.
Sir, can a balloon compromise with a needle? Then why sell your vote for a few miles of road at the cost of our nation? Harsh? You did it on the virus relief bill that paid a dime on the dollar for its stated intent and I fear you will do it again.
Almost 60 years ago Ronald Reagan famously said “I didn’t leave the Democrat Party... The party left me.” Sir, your Democrat party does not exist. Truly your choice is a simple one. You can represent your State and Nation or sell out to the socialists because like the balloon, there is no compromise.
Paul Dorsey, SFC, USA (Ret.)
Green Valley
