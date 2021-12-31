Going through some family artifacts/memorabilia recently I found a small “pocket” New Testament which was obviously quite old.
Any sheen on the black cover was long gone and the edges were worn and cracked in places.
I casually opened it up and the first page was blank except for, to my surprise, these handwritten words at the top:
1954
Evelyn Wimmer
Box 162
Oakvale W.Va.
She was my Aunt Ebb, or “Ebby” to many, and I was delighted to find the small copy of the New Testament and to know it belonged to her. These material things that our ancestors owned take on a new life in our hands, and spark connections that render them priceless.
This little treasure was discovered right after Christmas, a time when we all look forward to a new year. Starting off a new year with part of Aunt Ebb’s life in my hands was a very good feeling.
But the writing on the front was not the end of it, and how can what I found later be any more appropriate and timely?
I think all of us contemplate the beginning of a new year, reflecting on the previous year and wandering what is in store for the next, but it is often difficult to not dwell on the negative things from the past year.
To me, starting a new year is always accompanied with a combination of being grateful to have survived the previous year intact with an often shaky anticipation of what may lie ahead.
That has especially been true these last two pandemic-laced New Year’s holidays.
You are happy you made it through the experience to live another day, but then you wonder, okay, where do I go from here? What should I do to make my life better, more meaningful?
Of course, that is why New Year’s resolutions are popular, although as we all know most do not last very long.
I think that may be because so many of them are too specific and often unrealistic. Lofty goals require a lot of time and effort and it is difficult to meet the demands.
Setting specific goals of what you want materially or what you want to accomplish externally may be just setting yourself up for failure.
Over the years I have learned, often the hard way, that it may very well be best to, using a racing analogy, tune up your car and get it running as smoothly as possible before setting your sights on the checkered flag.
If you do your homework, things will not always fall into place as you want or expect, but at least you did all you could, and other things are often simply beyond our control.
You may be leading the next to the last lap but get caught up in a wreck not of your doing before reaching the checkered flag.
Even if that happens, though, at least you know you were as prepared as you could be.
That is why any resolutions for the new year may be more effective if you concentrate on tuning your engine and then let fate take its course. But tuning your engine is not only about being physically healthy, it’s also about being spiritually and mentally healthy.
With all of this in mind, this is why the other item I found in the little Bible had a special meaning.
As I leafed through it I noticed the last usually blank page also had a handwritten note.
But the note was to God, a short letter, a prayer.
In January 1954, Aunt Ebb wrote a New Year’s prayer in the back of her small pocket New Testament.
Here it is:
“Dear God, help me to be a better person in the year to come. Help me, Dear God, to do a good deed for someone every day. Never let me do or say anything to hurt anyone. Let me be a good Sunday School teacher. And please, Dear God, let me go back to work so I can help others. Make my heart pure. Go with me from day to day.
Thanking you,
Amen”
I knew her my entire life up until the point she passed away.
This prayer represents who she was.
And who we all should be.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
