Wanted to comment on the following subjects.
The Keystone Pipeline should be cancelled because it will not benefit us. Its completion will put truck companies, who are now hauling this oil, out of work. It will adversely affect the truck stops and their employees now servicing these truckers. It will also affect local companies such as motels, restaurants and other businesses related to these truck stops. This pipeline will also be built over one of the largest aquifers in the US. It will also go under/over a major river which, if polluted, will affect the water supply for many, many citizens.
Perhaps one of the biggest reasons that it should not be built is this oil will not be used in America. Rather, the pipeline’s purpose is to allow Canada to export their oil to foreign countries for Canada’s profit.
Briefly watched the impeachment presentation in the Senate and came away with the following thought. It seems the House team is presenting facts while Trump’s defense is based on fear of what will happen if he is convicted. Also, the quality of their presentation is quite different with the House team outshining Trump’s team in their presentation.
As for the argument that this trial is unconstitutional, what about all those calls for ‘locking her up’? We also need to remember that McConnell did not call the Senate back into session so House Dems could present their impeachment documents to the Senate while Trump was still in office. Also, I believe West Virginia put a former governor on trial after he left office.
For all Trump supporters, who believe that the election was stolen, I am sure you will be tearing up Biden’s $1,400 checks. You can consider it a cheap attempt at bribery. Personally, I plan to support as many local businesses as possible.
Least we forget the numerous Capitol Police that were injured during the recent Trump fueled insurrection, “Riding with Biden” posted the following on FB. “1 cop was murdered, 2 cops committed suicide, 140 cops were injured, 1 cop has brain trauma, 1 cop has a crushed cervical disc, 1 cop lost 3 fingers, 1 cop was stabbed with a metal stake and one cop lost an eye.” Also, please remember when you dismiss this insurrection, your are dismissing these brave officers and the injuries they suffered in defense of our Capitol. So, think before you speak in defense of the many ‘fine people’, who were inspired by their president (in their own words), to attack our Capitol and attack the police that defended it.
Sincerely,
Bill Skeat,
Athens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.