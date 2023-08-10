There are jobs which are inherently dangerous and I’ll admit that reporting isn’t one of them. My job mostly involves sitting at a desk and using a phone. Sometimes I have to do things like go to crash scenes that have tractor-trailers roaring only a few feet away as they go hurling past or visit a fire scene featuring toxic fumes and explosions, but I’m not required to get up close and personal with such things.
Being in the military, working in law enforcement, chasing tornadoes, mining and firefighting are on what I’m sure is a long list of inherently dangerous jobs. When you report for work, it’s with the knowledge that carrying out your duties could put you in danger.
I’ve watched people with these sorts of jobs in action. I’ve been on scenes when law enforcement officers are searching for armed and possibly dangerous individuals. And I’ve lost count of the times when I’ve watched firefighters get in front of raging flames and go into buildings filled with smoke. I still remember the big fire at the East River Mountain Tunnel back in July of 2014. A tractor-trailer caught fire while traveling through the tunnel. Soon travelers were being evacuated and the tunnel filled with black smoke.
When I arrived at the scene after hiking down East River Mountain and hitching a ride, black smoke was coming out of the tunnel and firefighters in full gear were going into it. Hours later, a firefighter led me into the tunnel and pointed out smear marks along the walls. The smoke was so dense, they literally had to feel their way around.
Anybody who says firefighting isn’t dangerous doesn’t know what they’re talking about. Period.
Firefighting is amazingly expensive, too. For instance, outfitting one firefighter with all the necessary gear — protective clothing, helmet, gloves, breathing apparatus, etc. — can cost $5,000, and that’s not top-of-the-line gear. Protective clothing has to be manufactured on demand, so one can’t just drive to a local big box store and buy it.
The cost of fire engines goes into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Buying a luxury car is easier than buying a fire engine or a tanker truck. You can’t just go to a dealership and drive firefighting vehicles off the lot after making a downpayment.
Now imagine running a volunteer fire department and facing those sort of price tags all the time. Equipment has to be maintained, and that costs money. It’s not optional, either. By state law, firefighters and fire engines must be properly equipped.
Area volunteer fire departments have fundraisers, but those only bring in so much money. Counties have fire fees, but those often don’t keep up with risings costs.
Last Tuesday, the Mercer County Commission approved a $300,000 grant for the Mercer County Firefighters Association. About half of this grant came from American Rescue Plan funds while the rest was paid from the county’s Budget Stabilization Fund. This money will help pay for new air apparatus that will replace gear that is about to become outdated.
The county is also looking at the possibility of raising the fire fee, so public hearings are being held about it. There needs to be public support for that to happen.
Hearing the idea of any expenses going up in this day and age isn’t very popular, but sometimes what must be done and what we want to do are two entirely different things.
Most people won’t need a fire department’s services during their lifetimes, but when they need to call a fire department, it will be a desperate call. Homes and lifetimes worth of possessions could be destroyed within minutes and lives could be lost even sooner.
When firefighters are needed, they’re needed desperately. What’s more, the men and women staffing volunteer fire departments are taking on a dangerous job without pay. They’re doing it because they want to help protect their communities.
There’s a good chance an increase in fire fees will be considered by the Mercer County Commission or put on a future ballot. That increase won’t be popular with everybody, but firefighting is something everybody might need some day. Firefighters unable to get the proper equipment won’t be able to help their communities no matter how much dedication and passion they bring to the profession.
Firefighters are ready to take on an inherently dangerous job, so members of the public who don’t face those dangers directly need to step up and support them.
Greg Jordan is senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.