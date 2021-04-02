When I recently saw that the classic “The Ten Commandments” would be screened in theaters again, I quickly researched how close to this area a showing would be this week.
Sadly, it was in Raleigh, N.C.
I was hoping for Roanoke because I just don’t have time to drive to Raleigh, however tempting it may be.
Driving even to Roanoke to see a movie released in 1956 may sound a bit eccentric – but “The Ten Commandments” is an epic film that demands a huge screen to fully appreciate.
It is always shown on TV during the Easter holiday, often on Easter night, but I think ABC is airing it this Saturday night.
On a large TV screen with surround sound and the highest quality format (without commercial interruptions), the movie even at home is impressive, especially considering it was made more than 65 years ago.
The quality of the color, sound and visual effects is amazing.
I visited the Paramount Pictures lot in Los Angeles once and they show you where and how the parting of the Red Sea was filmed, and it’s hard to believe how real it looks onscreen.
Also keep in mind the movie lasts about three hours and 40 minutes, has a cast of about 14,000 and was made for a cost of just over $13 million, a piddling sum to even make a routine bad movie these days.
The first time I saw “The Ten Commandments” was at the old Colonial Theater in Bluefield when it was brought back for a special run and still drew in many people.
Needless to say, I was impressed.
Don’t forget about the cast too.
Director Cecil B. DeMille, whose long career also included “Samson and Delilah,” chose Charlton Heston to play Moses because, he said, Heston resembled a Michelangelo statue of Moses in Rome.
And who can ever forget Yul Brynner’s portrayal of Pharaoh Rameses II? It was as real as you can get.
Other great cast members include Edward G. Robinson, Debra Paget, Yvonne De Carlo (yep, same actress on the TV series The Munsters) and Vincent Price, among many others.
Of course, the movie is about the life of Moses, with a great deal of emphasis on Moses leading the slaves out of Egypt. Seeing Brynner and Heston on screen together is mesmerizing.
No one should see the film with the idea they will receive an exact depiction of what is in the Bible, though.
As with any commercial movie, it is “Hollywoodized” on many plot and character elements, although the major events are included with much of the meaning intact, including the receiving of the tablets and what happened surrounding that event.
In that sense, it does provide a narrative of some the events in the Old Testament. Biblical scholars say Moses wrote, or at least dictated, the first five books –Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, Deuteronomy. His life was chronicled in the last three, especially in Exodus.
With that in mind, the best way to enjoy “The Ten Commandments” is simply to let it happen, see it for what it is: entertainment, but with a depiction of one of the most meaningful and influential lives in the history of the world.
As much I would love to say I am going somewhere to see “The Ten Commandments” on the big screen once again this weekend, I can’t.
Yes, many things that fascinate us when we are young lose that sense of wonder as we get older. But not this.
I will watch it once again, always remembering that showing at the Colonial Theater and how fascinating it was.
My hope now is that once the Granada Theater in Bluefield is ready to open, the artistic director of the restored and enhanced performance venue will choose “The Ten Commandments” as one of the classics to be screened.
I don’t know who that director will be, but I would offer a few more suggestions too. I expect many local movie lovers would join in.
What movie would you love to see on the big screen again?
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
