We had a break in the rainy weather last weekend, so I took the opportunity to finally get back into hiking and back into hobbies other than writing. And I’m sort of making progress.
Last year I started making hiking sticks with varying degrees of success. After doing some research on the internet, I found a lot of varying advice. Some folks suggested cutting down saplings, but I didn’t like the idea of cutting down live trees or working with freshly-cut wood. You have to let it dry out before using it. I soon learned that the trick is to find fallen branches and dead branches sticking off trees at just the right time.
My first success at making a hiking stick taught me some lessons. I was hiking through Glenwood Park not long after a storm when I found some fallen branches near a cluster of oak trees. Rain was falling, but it wasn’t too bad and even a little relaxing. I checked the limb and discovered that the wet bark was peeling right off. I knocked on the wood like I was knocking on a door and found that it was good and solid.
The following day, I returned with a small saw and was quickly taught another lesson; I needed one of those folding pocket saws. I cut off a section of oak about as long as I’m tall, took it home and started peeling off the bark’s fuzzy remnants. What followed was sanding sessions with gradually finer grades of sandpaper. I used a wood burning set to add some wizardly symbols on it just for fun, then treated it with boiled linseed oil. Another YouTube video showed me how to braid paracord, so I wound some of that around it, too. The result is pretty pleasing and strong.
I have a simple test for checking a potential staff’s strength and solidity: knock it against a tree. If it doesn’t instantly break or splinter, it’s solid enough. Wood that’s too far gone is more likely to fracture. But don’t be too enthusiastic. If you wallop your potential staff against a tree with all your might, there’s a good chance that you’re going to break it no matter what type of wood you’ve found.
The next thing I’ve learned is to cut the potential staff longer than I plan to make it. It could start splitting at the ends, so it’s easier to overcome those if you leave enough wood to trim later. I’m experimenting with dripping candle wax on the ends to help prevent splits; I’m testing a theory that mud might work, too.
I’ve been keeping the staffs simple, but eventually I want to try some serious woodcarving. My searches have turned up good candidates for embellishment, yet I’m leery of turning my amateur talents on them just yet. I’ll use scrap wood and those blocks you can buy at hobby stores to hone my skills. I’m investing in a power carving set and a better wood burning set, too. My family gave me some carving knives last Christmas to help me get started. That set is going to get a workout. And my sister gave me some thumb guards for my birthday to keep the bloodletting to a minimum.
A lot of people took up new hobbies when the pandemic hit so they could have something constructive to do. I was writing as a hobby before COVID-19 arrived, but I found myself wanting a new activity that was more physical than writing. I was inspired when I saw walking staffs being offered online. I didn’t like the high prices – some cost as much as $100 or more – and told myself I could make hiking staffs that were just as good. And I get plenty of exercise when I seek out the right wood and put the physical labor into getting it shaped.
I’ve given away one stick already, and one day a man fishing at Glenwood Lake asked me if I sold my staffs online. I’ll likely try to sell them locally, but put whatever money I get back into the hobby. When the pandemic is actually over, I plan to keep my new hobby and maybe try my hand at making canes or old-fashioned walking sticks like the ones Victorian gentlemen used not so very long ago. I want at least one good memento of the pandemic. Maybe crafts made during this era will be much sought after Pandemic Art some day.
