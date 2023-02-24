Dutch was one of those people we meet in life who give us a nugget of information that can in some ways change our lives.
Those nuggets seem to come out of nowhere and often from unexpected people.
I really don’t know what Dutch’s real name was but everybody knew him as Dutch. Of course, those nicknames can be common.
My gosh, I had three aunts: Ebb, Tham and Angum. My mother was often called “Peeps” because she ran around like a chick when she was a kid and kind of, well, peeped.
Some people didn’t know or were unsure of their real first names.
My friend Mossy Clyburn is always called Mossy and he says many don’t know his real first name, which is Morris.
I knew a fellow when I was growing up who was called “Toe.” No clue why and I never knew his real name.
The list could go on.
But back to Dutch.
He was one of the people who showed me that probably most people, regardless of who they are or what they have done or not done in life, may possess those nuggets.
So it is good to listen, to pay attention. And never judge.
Dutch was the brother of a neighbor, and he had a reputation for being a heavy drinker and a bit of a bootlegger.
He was likable, though, and otherwise seemed to be an average fellow. I always got along with him well, and I liked that he talked to me as if I were an adult, not a kid.
I have no clue how the conversation started, but the fact that, even at such a young age, I did not like alarm clocks, came up.
The ring of an alarm clock, or music or any other noise used to wake up, ruined by day before my feet even hit the floor.
Dutch had a quick response.
“I don’t use them, never have,” he said.
Okay, he doesn’t usually have a regular job so there’s no need to, I thought.
But he went on to say that he always wakes up when he wants to or needs to, without an alarm clock.
Of course, I didn’t believe him but I was curious to hear how he would explain it.
“All I have to do is to tell myself before I go to sleep what time I want to wake up,” he said, very matter-of-factly with no hint of doubt.
He explained that it took some time to get to that point, but it does eventually work.
I thought what he said was interesting, but I still didn’t believe it and basically dismissed the conversation until years later when I was in college, being seriously aggravated by the darn alarm clock.
Desperate for a solution, I decided to try what he had told me.
After a few nights, I saw no results at all and was about to give up.
It’s kind of like going on a diet, people want to see the results immediately. But it doesn’t work that way.
I kept trying and actually found myself starting to wake up right before the alarm went off because I would set it five minutes ahead of when I told myself to wake up the night before.
Just to provide a little cushion.
And I tried different times and still woke up before it went off.
After a few months I actually got brave enough not to even set the alarm at all.
And, by gosh, it worked. I woke up just before the time I thought about before I went to sleep.
I have not used an alarm clock since, at any time, at any place.
If I want to wake up at 6 a.m., I will wake up then, or very close.
It is possible there were a few times it didn’t work, maybe because I went to bed too late, but I have no memory of ever oversleeping.
Sadly, I never had the opportunity to thank Dutch for that nugget he gave me.
He was killed in a car wreck.
However, he has not been forgotten and, as many other people I have known along the way have done, he left a legacy, something positive and lasting.
Well, at least for me.
And maybe others if they try it.
