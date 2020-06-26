Letter to the editor

“People Get a Backbone”

People you’re sitting on your you-know-whats and letting your freedoms be taken away. This is America people, it’s my choice if I want to wear a mask or not, it’s called freedom of choice! You’re letting these left-wing nut jobs take everything our brave men and women fought and died for! You want to see some real front-line heroes, go to Arlington National Cemetery or The Wall in Washington, D.C.! If I had a business it would be open and if you didn’t want to come you could stay out! That’s what freedom of choice means.

Will Moore, 

Princeton

