What kind of sick, psychotic, maniacal madman shells a nuclear power plant?
Or cities filled with women and children?
Or residential houses?
Or schools?
Or supermarkets?
Who continues to bombard a city with airstrikes while critically ill babies hole up in the basement of a children’s hospital with their parents and doctors?
•••
After more than a week of continued news coverage and social media posts from those within Ukraine’s war zone, we are all seeing the results that can unfold when a deranged autocrat has ultimate power.
His goal of dominance and control is not softened by images of scared kids and crying wives.
Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is unhinged and unstable.
There are no other words.
Why else would he be so carefree giving orders for death and destruction?
Is it fair to say he is the most hated man on the planet?
I previously thought our U.S. serial killers were the worst of the worst, but now I realize that evil can exist in plain sight on prime-time TV.
•••
What compels courage?
What sparks it?
And what nurtures it in the face of possible death?
We all watched as the cowardly lion sought his strength while journeying to Oz down the yellow brick road.
It was a nice movie plot in which happiness prevailed in the end.
But in the past week we have seen true courage from the people of Ukraine.
Defenseless civilians standing in front of Russian tanks.
Senior citizens trash talking invading soldiers.
Families staying in cities being bombed in an effort to defend their country.
I was moved by a video interview with one father who remained in his homeland with his wife and children. He said he tells his kids that exploding shells are “bad fireworks.”
There are now reports of possible public executions in the future.
•••
In direct contrast to Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shown strength, passion and bravery.
He refused to leave his country when offered an opportunity to flee. Instead, he put out appeals for assistance to the world.
There is no doubt Putin wants Zelensky dead, but instead of cowering to an overwhelming military presence he stands with the people of his country.
He is forceful and tenacious.
Valiant and gutsy.
He is the type of person, I believe, that most of us would like to emulate.
•••
There have been many times during this past week when I have asked myself a difficult question: If my home country or state were invaded, could I be as strong as Zelensky and the people of Ukraine?
I’d like to think so, but the reality is that I do not know.
I have been fortunate to spend my life sleeping under a blanket of freedom provided to me by brave men and women who battled in past conflicts.
Would I have the courage to stand up to a ruthless dictator and his army?
Maybe. Maybe not.
I opine in this column because of the First Amendment, American soldiers and the American flag that they fought to protect.
We should all be giving extra thanks for the freedoms we enjoy.
•••
There are few people who are emotionally unaffected by the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine.
Sadly, most of us can only watch the senseless destruction on television and social media — and then give hope, and pray.
But although we may be half a world away, I do believe the hearts of most Americans stand with the people of Ukraine.
Our red, white and blue hearts are now weeping tears of blue and yellow.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
