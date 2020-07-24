It is a dark time for America. We are enduring division that rivals the 1960s and perhaps approaching the tragedy of the 1860s. How wonderful it would be if we could fix the problem but it seems we are spending more time attempting to fix the blame.
Fixing any problem requires a correct understanding of what the problem is. Many say that it is our leadership especially the current President. Some say that it is the breakdown of the family or the lack of morality or respect for the law or the pride of the rich or oppression of the poor.
Perhaps we should consider history to be more informed about the current situation.
The wisdom of George Santayana rings true today, “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
We can learn from history and the history of America would instruct us concerning the cause and correction of the current situation, if only we would listen then act upon the knowledge and wisdom of past leaders. A case in point follows.
This is Benjamin Franklin’s speech to the Continental Congress on June 28, 1787 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. America had declared her freedom in 1776 and won her freedom in 1783. Now came the most difficult task of putting this infant nation together. This is what Franklin said as he asked for prayer to be made before every session:
“I have lived, Sir, a long time and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth— that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without his notice, it is probable that an empire can rise without his aid? We have been assured, Sir, in the sacred writings that “except the Lord build they labor in vain that build it.” I firmly believe this; and I also believe that without his concurring aid we shall succeed in this political building no better than the Builders of Babel: We shall be divided by our little partial local interests; our projects will be confounded, and we ourselves shall become a reproach and a bye word to future age.”
We have forgotten God.
From the Puritans to World War II, through times of great distress, we have turned to the God of the Bible. And He was faithful to repair and restore, sometimes not swiftly and certainly not without trials.
This is surely a time when revival and reconciliation is required beginning with prayer, as Franklin said, and including family and corporate worship. God is our only hope and only through His faithful people.
Can the grass roots of America make a positive difference? The answer is a solid and resounding “Yes!” Remembering the creator by worship, by living His Word and by leaning solely upon Him.
Terry Kornegay
Peterstown
