She wrote a poem entitled “I Hope” which says a great many things in wonderful ways while doing exactly what a poet wants it to do. If poetry is compressed language in which every word is supposed to be important, then Ms., or is it Mrs. or is it Miss? Armstrong has achieved her goal. Perhaps it was that she accomplished mine, as well.
You see, she talks about those things that most of us, at least I hope (there is that expression again) most of us are concerned with. From the great, near great and just plain ordinary she has found and taken us all back again into a world of wonder too often overlooked in the modern bustling busy-ness of the 21st century.
She says, for instance, that she hopes she never tires of watching colors in the fire. Why, of course, in the eyes of children for generations, there is a great joy in the dancing flames so close as spindly branches topped with marshmallows pierce the heat and quickly roast pale squares into browned and blackened treats just designed to please the palate of boys and girls of all ages. Has it been so long that daughters and fathers and grandmothers and all in between shared those kinds of times in the autumn twilight as leaves begin to fall?
It isn’t just the flames that warm her but she has a wish to remain young at heart, the kind of person who is drawn to the lilacs. Is there any flower that does not inspire? Even the Good Master advised in His famous Sermon on the Mount that “Solomon in his glory was not arrayed like one of these.” Flower and rock gardens and decorated walks have brightened many a day. More than those little houses on hardscrabble hills where a spot of color suddenly lifts the ordinary to new heights, we are invited to be drawn into a special world when garden clubs take a patch of greenery at an intersection and transform the faceless highway into a blaze of glory.
Nature in all its wonder is a centerpiece of Armstrong’s vision, as she recalls with fondness the way spring sometimes seems to turn into summer in an instant. So it is with fall and maybe autumn as the folks with degrees at the ends of their names call it. One day the mountains are a deep, rich green and it seems in the blink of an eye they simply blaze with colors as hardwoods shrink from cholorphyll and release their leaves to drop silently to the forest floor. Who among us has not walked inside this greatest of paintings without standing in awe at nature’s brush strokes?
Oh, the delight of songs is yet another triumph that Armstrong wishes to respect always. The mind wanders to that greatest of melodies, the dynamic strains of John Newton’s “Amazing Grace” and we pause reverently to know the pain this former slave ship captain knew before penning those words and how his own eyesight was taken so that he could see clearly. And his friend – the incredibly gifted William Wilberforce – who dedicated his life to the freedom and benefit of others – those of all colors, creeds and races.
Glorious music, the might crescendos of Beethoven’s classics and the dancing stanzas of Mozart. To each his own as we recall the sage who said “Beethoven created his music but Mozart took his from the heavens.” And yet, there I,s wonder there for all of us. From the pulsing rock music concert stage to the old country church and three-chord hymns the wonder of music has touched one and all.
Faces, too, are especially pleasing in the mind’s eye of the poem – indeed, in us all. Here in the mountains in the hills and hollows of southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia, majestic mansions and humble cabins have been adorned with precious pictures of those most dear. From the black and white silhouettes of those long ago relatives to the first Polaroid shots of baby boomers to the digital age we are thrilled with the eyes and smiles and dimpled cheeks and old gray heads that speak to us within their frames of precious times past and hopefully, times to come.
From this birthday to that wedding to girl scout parties to junior proms, we treasure those images perhaps above all other possessions.
And don’t we still thrill with wonder at the manger scene at Christmas and anxiously run to the door to see the eager faces of ghosts and goblins waiting for their sweet treats at the end of October? Surely the mighty sweep of East River Mountain standing boldly under a massive wave of mist as daylight breaks makes us pause in admiration for this slice of the world that we have been privileged to live in.
Yes, all these dreams and a thousand are waiting for us to explore and enjoy as we look through magical words.
Surely, as it has been said, “Hope is a good thing – perhaps the best of things.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
