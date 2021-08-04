You can’t help but start thinking about fall when August rolls around.
Football is getting ready to start, children will soon be returning to the classroom and the days are slowly getting a little shorter.
Of course, summer is still going strong, and we can expect plenty of warm days ahead.
Yet we know that fall isn’t that far away.
Eventually there will be a change in the seasons.
I tried to get a jump-start on fall this past spring. I did so by planting pumpkin seeds.
This year, given all of the uncertainty with the pandemic and the subsequent chaos caused by really bad politicians, I planted a lot of seeds, although mainly of the garden nature.
It worked out OK at first, as I ended up with lettuce, tomatoes and plenty of onions. I planted cucumber seeds as well, but never saw an actual cucumber plant emerge from the garden area. But the pumpkin seeds responded fairly quickly.
By late July I already had blooms showing on the pumpkin plants.
Then a rabbit showed up.
And yes, the story goes downhill from here.
This rabbit suddenly decided that my garden was going to be his feeding grounds.
He ate tomatoes, lettuce and the pumpkin flowers.
Yes, I did my best to put fencing around the garden, but that didn’t stop this hungry rabbit from still continuing to nibble upon the pumpkin and tomato plants. He also would eat a lot of the tall grass in the yard, which I guess was helpful on the lawn mowing front, if nothing else.
I don’t know where this rabbit came from. One morning he just showed up in the yard. After a few weeks, he wasn’t even afraid of me anymore. I would walk out the door, walk toward him and he wasn’t even bothered. That’s because he was too busy eating out of my garden.
I have nothing against rabbits, of course.
We are mostly animal lovers here at the Daily Telegraph, and often host shelter dogs while also feeding feral cats outside.
So far we’ve not had any rabbits to show up at the newspaper. So I guess that is a good thing.
As of this writing, my once robust garden is all but gone.
The culprit this time, most likely, isn’t the rabbit.
Whoever got into the garden Sunday night finished up all of the remaining lettuce and tomatoes.
I suspect a deer was to blame this time. For whatever reason, a deer has been hanging around on the hillside above the house.
Just a few days ago, when I looked out the back window, this particular deer was right outside of the window staring in at me.
It was kind of strange.
At this point, between the rabbit and the deer, I probably won’t have any pumpkins this fall. Maybe one or two that are protected by the fencing might survive, but I’m certainly not expecting a grand pumpkin patch.
I’m not for sure if the rabbit will still be here come fall or winter.
I would imagine that rabbits seek shelter of some sort once it starts snowing.
Oh well. The seasons will eventually change, but I’m in no rush for that to occur.
There is still plenty of summer left to enjoy, even if the world is getting wackier by the day.
We also still have a few more fairs, festivals and related outdoor gatherings to enjoy before summer is officially over.
For example, first Delta case or not for Mercer County, I’m still pretty sure there will be a Beaver-Graham game this year.
Of course, the Mercer County Fair has already been canceled, which is certainly disappointing.
So who knows at this point. I guess we will continue taking it one day at a time for now.
Even without a garden. Thanks to the rabbit, the deer and the groundhog.
Yep, I said a groundhog, but I guess he will have to be a topic of discussion for another day.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
